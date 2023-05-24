PRNewswire

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], May 24: IIHM Institute of Hospitality Skills (IIHS), India's largest training centre affiliated with the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC), proudly announces the grand opening of its state-of-the-art facility in Siliguri today. The centre aims to provide comprehensive courses on hospitality skills, catering to professionals seeking to upskill and enhance their career prospects. With a prime focus on vocational training, IIHS aims to bridge the skill gap and empower individuals in the thriving hospitality industry.

The establishment of IIHS was triggered by IIHM's recent recognition as the recipient of the Training Partner Award for Highest Training Centre Affiliation. This accolade further solidified IIHM's commitment to the Skill India and THSC initiatives, paving the way for the creation of IIHS.

On the occasion, Dr Suborno Bose, Founder of IIHS, said, "The North East of India and Siliguri, which is the Gateway to the North East, are the most welcoming places with the most hospitable people. I've visited the nicest countries in the world, and the people of the North East are the most welcoming and hospitable of all. This is why we chose Siliguri for the first IIHS training centre. This is part of the Government of India's Skill India mission. We are collaborating with Skill India and THSC to train hundreds of skilled hospitality workers for India."

IIHS offers a wide range of courses catering to the diverse needs of aspiring hospitality professionals. These courses include:

- Diploma Course in Luxury Hospitality Operations (LHO) - 1 year, with placement opportunities (For 12th pass-outs only)

- Diploma Course in Kitchen Operations - 9 months + 3 months

- Diploma Course in Bar & Beverage - 3 months + 3 months

- Other course options - 6 months + 3 months

The eligibility criteria for these courses require individuals to be Class 10 or 12 pass-outs.

In addition to the core courses, IIHS also offers short-term skill-based programs focusing on various aspects of hotel operations. These programs cover areas such as service staff ethics, the art of cooking, baking, concierge services, front-office operations, housekeeping, food and beverage services, bar and beverage management, kitchen assistance, bell desk services, and more. Furthermore, the courses also incorporate knowledge on essential topics like FSSAI regulations, safety training, and overall management skills. IIHS promotes the Accreditation of Prior Learning (APL) to recognize and build upon existing knowledge and experience.

IIHS certifications are recognized by Government organizations including the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC), National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), and Skill India. These certifications can provide students with an edge in the job market and validate their skills and expertise.

IIHS aims to open 100 centres across the country within the next two years, with a mission to educate 100,000 young unemployed professionals and help them join the hospitality industry. Apart from the Siliguri centre, the courses are also being offered at all IIHM campuses across India.

The International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) has already been leading the way in hospitality education, offering world-class programs that prepare students for careers in the dynamic hospitality industry. With a focus on practical experience and hands-on learning, IIHM graduates are well-equipped to meet the demands of the industry. The institute's emphasis on technology, sustainability, and wellness trends ensures that students are prepared for the future of hospitality. With IIHS, this forward-looking hospitality education methodology is being taken directly to vast numbers of aspiring students.

IIHS's vision is to be a leader in hospitality skills training and development, and providing young people with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the contemporary hospitality industry. IIHS is committed to creating a culture of innovation and excellence, focusing on the needs of students and the ever-evolving needs of the hospitality industry.

The mission of IIHS is to empower young people by providing them with the hospitality and social skills, knowledge, and experience needed to succeed in the hospitality industry. IIHS aims to cultivate ethical and socially responsible leaders who are equipped with the latest industry trends and best practices.

The International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) is a leading hospitality education institution in India, offering undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in hospitality and hotel management. The institute has campuses in several cities in India and abroad, as well as partnerships with leading hospitality institutions worldwide. IIHM has a strong commitment to promoting gender diversity and inclusion in the hospitality industry and has been recognised as one of India's best hospitality education institutions.

