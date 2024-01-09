PRNewswire

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 9: The Indian Institute of Management Indore and TimesPro have launched the Master of Management Studies, a Post Graduate Degree in Management that will equip learners with new-age skills, comprehensive knowledge, and a strong ethical foundation to master the art of management and leadership in the digital era.

Also Read | BluSmart Mobility Announces Pricing Structure and Introduces 'Rush Hours' and 'Relaxed Hours' Fees To Better Align With Your Travel Needs.

The two-year Master of Management Studies is a transformative journey that develops learners' cross-functional capabilities and is strategically crafted to instill a robust combination of leadership roles, gain financial acumen, hone their marketing skills, and enhance their strategic abilities. The programme places a strong emphasis on leadership and is contextually designed to inculcate ethical values and principles, fostering a sense of responsibility and integrity in business decision making. Learners will be guided to become not just effective leaders but ethical stewards who contribute to sustainable and responsible business practices.

Speaking at the announcement, Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore, said, "The launch of the Master of Management Studies programme at IIM Indore with TimesPro is a significant step in our commitment to nurturing future leaders. This programme is not just about acquiring knowledge but about developing well-rounded professionals who can lead with integrity, navigate uncertainties, and contribute towards the growth of the organisation. The emphasis on ethical leadership, critical skill development, and a comprehensive curriculum positions our learners to excel in a rapidly changing business landscape."

Also Read | Suchana Seth Arrested for Murder in Candolim: All You Need To Know About Bengaluru-Based CEO Who Killed Her Son in Goa and Travelled With His Body to Karnataka.

Anish Srikrishna, CEO, TimesPro, said, "The Master of Management Studies programme from IIM Indore is a seminal new entrant to the post-graduate management degree space for our executive aspirants. The programme construct and offering is a clear reflection of our continuing commitment to making excellence accessible in executive education. I sincerely believe that our collaboration with IIM Indore will play a significant role in preparing professionals for success in our dynamic, disruption-led business environment. Learners will gain the requisite skills and knowledge to navigate the modern challenges of the global ecosystem and make a significant impact on their careers and organisations."

The programme will be conducted via TimesPro's state-of-the-art Interactive Learning (IL) platform and delivered in Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode. Learners will gain insights from IIM Indore's renowned faculty and industry experts, ensuring they are well-equipped to make informed strategic decisions with a global perspective. They also get to experience the prestigious institution for 12 days, as part of their immersion programme during the first and sixth semesters. This immersive approach ensures that learners are not only equipped with theoretical knowledge but also gain the practical acumen required to make informed strategic decisions in a global context.

The Master of Management Studies provides learners to specialise in modules such as Economics, Communications, Finance & Accounting, Information Systems, OB & HR, OM & QT, Strategy, Humanities & Social Sciences. The programme seamlessly integrates a cutting-edge curriculum with real-world case studies, simulations, interactive learning experiences, etc.

About IIM Indore:

IIM Indore is among the 100 global business schools (and the second IIM in the country) to receive the prestigious Triple Crown in the form of accreditations from EQUIS, AACSB and AMBA. IIM Indore has been consistently ranked in the top by various National and International ranking agencies, including NIRF, QS and the FT-100 rankings. The institute offers a diverse set of executive education opportunities, spanning several long-term and short-term courses. With a robust offering of 200+ executive programmes, including specialized courses tailored for the UAE, GCC, and the Middle East, IIM Indore empowers professionals with globally relevant skills and expertise.

About TimesPro:

TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro's H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible & affordable.

TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level.

TimesPro also collaborates with India's leading organisations across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce. TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by The Times Group.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2314173/IIM_Indore_TimesPro.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)