Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading sports management college, the International Institute of Sports Management (IISM) has announced the launch of landmark new courses in Sports Science to meet the growing demands of the field in the coming years.

In line with this announcement IISM has unveiled its two new programmes: Bachelor in Sports Science (BSS) and Masters in Sports Science (MSS), which will be launched from the 2022-23 academic year.

IISM, founded by former India international cricketer Nilesh Kulkarni, has been a pioneer in Sports Management Studies for about 12 years. In line with continuing its pioneering initiatives, IISM in conjunction with the University of Mumbai has come up with the two new programmes which will help match the ever-expanding field of sports.

"There are significant lessons to be learned from the time we have spent fighting the pandemic over the last couple of years. It was therefore important to have a course which includes an element of science which has become an inalienable part of Sports as a whole," said Mr. Nilesh Kulkarni, Founder Director of IISM. "This is a landmark moment for the Indian sports community. It is just one example of how IISM is always at the forefront of providing education in courses which will impact tomorrow, rather than today."

The course has been developed by IISM & guided by a number of industry experts including former Indian cricket team physio John Gloster, currently with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals; former Indian team doctor Dr Anant Joshi; noted medical practitioners, Dr Aadil Chagla and Dr Pralay Mujumdar along with former BCCI official Professor Ratnakar Shetty are part of the advisory board. Apart from these respected individuals a number of other industry professionals will be involved in delivering the course.

This course is being viewed as the perfect launchpad for careers in various sporting organisations including in the Government sector like Sports Authority of India (SAI), Khelo India, Fit India, sports federations apart from various sporting associations and private sectors in Sports Science field.

To generate interest in both the sports and the field of play in the coming generations of this new India, former bowler of the Indian Cricket Team, Nilesh Kulkarni and his wife Rasika Kulkarni founded International Institute of Sports Management (IISM) in the year 2010. IISM was conferred the 'Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar' in the year 2020.

IISM for the last three years has been the Knowledge Partner in the "Khelo India" programme and has contributed to preparing SOP for both the Khelo India Youth Games and Khelo India University Games. Nilesh Kulkarni, the Founder and Director of IISM, has been the Captain of the Mumbai Ranji team. He has represented India in cricket many times and has also contributed to county cricket in the nineties. He holds the unique record of taking a wicket on the first ball in Test Cricket for India. Till date 1800 students from IISM are making a name for themselves alongside making the country proud by becoming successful Sports Management Professionals across the globe.

