New Delhi [India], November 26: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has opened admissions for the seventh batch of Certification in Quantum Computing & Machine Learning. The programme features a cutting-edge curriculum and equips professionals to navigate the rapid transformation at the intersection of quantum technologies and machine learning across business and technology contexts.

The Certification in Quantum Computing & Machine Learning blends rigorous theoretical foundations with hands-on practice. Learners engage with quantum algorithms, core machine-learning techniques, and the convergence of these domains, preparing them to operate confidently in the emerging quantum era. This six-month, fully online programme comprises seven carefully structured modules, including Quantum Mechanics, Quantum Algorithms, Classical Machine Learning, Quantum Fourier Transform and Quantum Machine Learning, and Product Analytics, among others.

A McKinsey report projects that the three pillars of quantum technology--quantum computing, quantum communication and quantum sensing- could together generate up to USD 97 billion in global revenue by 2035. In India, recognising the strategic importance of quantum advancement, the Government of India has allocated Rs. 6,003 crore for the National Quantum Mission, positioning the country among the world's leading nations in quantum R&D. Demand is rising across pharmaceuticals and healthcare, financial services, climate and sustainability and other sectors, creating strong, long-term career opportunities for quantum-skilled professionals.

Speaking on the announcement of the seventh batch, Prof. Abhishek Dixit, Associate Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Delhi said, "We designed this programme to convert curiosity into capability. Live, device-first delivery ensures busy professionals gain depth without compromise. With expert mentorship, casework, labs and a campus immersion, learners will gain skills to map business problems to quantum-ML toolkits and deploy prototypes responsibly, positioning themselves to lead India's quantum opportunity under the National Quantum Mission and global market demand."

By the end of the programme, learners develop a comprehensive understanding of quantum optimisation techniques and gain practical capability to implement quantum algorithms such as VQE and QAOA. Delivery takes place via IIT Delhi's Interactive Learning (IL) platform in Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode, featuring live sessions with renowned faculty and industry experts, along with a one-day campus immersion at IIT Delhi to deepen applied learning.

Graduates of the Certification in Quantum Computing & Machine Learning can pursue roles at the forefront of technological innovation, including Quantum Software Developer, Quantum Machine Learning Engineer, Quantum Data Scientist, and Quantum Consultant, among others.

Eligibility: Applicants holding B.Tech /BE, BCA/MCA, B.Sc. (all streams), or BA/MA in Mathematics are eligible to apply.

About Indian Institute of Technology Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi is one of the 23 IITs created to be Centres of Excellence for training, research and development in science, engineering, and technology in India. Established as College of Engineering in 1961, the Institute was later declared as an Institution of National Importance under the "Institutes of Technology (Amendment) Act, 1963" and was renamed as "Indian Institute of Technology Delhi". It was then accorded the status of a Deemed University with powers to decide its own academic policy, to conduct its own examinations, and to award its own degrees.

IIT Delhi has been ranked consistently in top 5 management institutes and ranked #2 by NIRF as per 2025 in Engineering Category rankings.

Continuing Education Programme (CEP), IIT Delhi

Executive education is a vital need for the companies to build a culture that promotes newer technologies and solutions and builds a workforce that stays abreast of the rapidly transforming needs in the technological, business and regulatory landscape. Committed to the cause of making quality education accessible to all, IIT Delhi has launched Online Certificate Programmes under eVIDYA@IITD, enabling Virtual & Interactive learning for Driving Youth Advancement @IITD for Indian as well as international participants.

These programmes offered by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) are designed to cater to the training and development needs of various organisations, industries, society and individual participants at national and international levels with a vision to empower thousands of young learners by imparting high-quality Online Certificate Programmes in cutting-edge areas for their career advancement in different domains of engineering, technology, science, humanities and management.

