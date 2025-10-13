NewsVoir

Jammu [India], October 13: The Indian Institute of Technology Jammu formally convened its 6th Convocation Ceremony on 11th October 2025, marking a significant milestone in its journey of academic excellence, innovation, and leadership. Held at the scenic IIT Jammu campus, the ceremony brought together distinguished guests, faculty members, proud families, and graduating students in a vibrant celebration of achievement and aspiration.

A total of 386 degrees were conferred during the ceremony -- including 211 B.Tech, 114 M.Tech, 25 M.Sc., and 36 Ph.D. degrees -- reflecting IIT Jammu's steady growth as a hub of research, innovation, and academic rigor.

The event was graced by Dr. Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, Chief Executive Officer, Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), Government of India, who served as the Chief Guest. In his inspiring address, Dr. Kalyanaraman urged graduates to embrace the opportunities presented by a rapidly evolving, technology-driven world. He emphasized the importance of innovation, adaptability, and mentorship, encouraging graduates to remain connected with their alma mater and contribute to India's journey as a global leader in science and technology.

Delivering the Director's Address, Prof. Manoj Singh Gaur, Director, IIT Jammu, congratulated the Class of 2025 and shared an insightful message on curiosity, resilience, and purpose. Drawing inspiration from India's Chandrayaan-3 mission, he highlighted how perseverance and innovation can overcome constraints, urging students to transform challenges into opportunities. Prof. Gaur encouraged the graduating class to continue lifelong learning, create meaningful impact through their work, and remain grounded in their values as they explore new frontiers.

A special highlight of the Convocation was the unveiling of "Trishunya: The Infinite Circle of Growth," a magnificent new sculpture dedicated to the graduating class of 2025. The artwork symbolizes the human spirit of pursuit through its three spheres -- Curiosity, Resilience, and Vision -- representing the Institute's core ethos of continuous learning, growth, and creation. Standing tall at the campus, Trishunya embodies IIT Jammu's belief in staying grounded while reaching infinitely upward.

In recognition of exceptional academic excellence, Aashray Gupta (B.Tech, Computer Science and Engineering) received the President Gold Medal for securing the highest CGPA among all B.Tech graduates. The Director Gold Medal was awarded to Ahuja Sneha Brijkishor (B.Tech, Materials Engineering) for the best overall performance. The Institute Gold Medal was awarded to Saqib Khursheed Wani, a student of M.Tech in Civil Engineering, for obtaining the highest CGPA amongst all graduating students of the Master of Technology program, and to Monika, a student of M.Sc. in Chemistry, for obtaining the highest CGPA amongst all graduating students of the Master of Science program.

Institute Silver Medals were presented to top-performing students across departments: Gaytri Sachdeva (Chemical Engineering), Aditi Agarwal (Civil Engineering), Sadanand Sharma (Electrical Engineering), Sanskar Purwar (Materials Engineering), and Priya Sharma (Mechanical Engineering) at the B.Tech level. Among postgraduates, silver medals were awarded to Rakshith V.S., Dammu Akshay Kumar, Shweta Girijesh Tripathi, Aman Kumar Singh, Juhi Dubey, Vikas Kumar Tomar, and Amar Jangid for outstanding academic performances across M.Tech and M.Sc. programs.

The 6th Convocation of IIT Jammu stood as a testament to the institute's growing legacy -- a celebration of intellect, resilience, and purpose. As the Class of 2025 embarks on its next journey, they carry forward IIT Jammu's vision of fostering innovation, excellence, and meaningful societal contribution.

