Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 4 (ANI/PRNewswire): The rapid evolution of FinTech, fueled by increasing availability of digital platforms, big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain technology, is transforming the traditional finance industry. This transformation is enabling innovative ways of accessing finances in sectors such as banking, payments, insurance, and investments. Some estimates suggest that the global FinTech market is expected to reach a market value of approximately $324 billion by 2026. Another recent report suggests that India's digital payments market is expected to triple from $3 trillion to $10 trillion by 2026, in turn, opening up scores of employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

With the FinTech industry being at the cusp of change, demand for professionals who are highly skilled at combining the latest advancements in financial technology with traditional principles of financial management, is on the rise. To help professionals adapt to this need of the hour, IIT Kanpur is running a unique eMasters degree program in Financial Technology and Management. Designed exclusively for working professionals willing to accelerate their careers in financial services, technology startups, consulting firms, or any other financial sector, this program will help study the impact of technology on the finance and financial services industry. In addition, professionals will also build expertise in the development and management of technology-driven financial products and services.

Finance professionals can effectively balance traditional and modern facilities to run the finance industry efficiently. Pursuing a degree in this field can enable professionals to lead FinTech initiatives within their organization or establish entrepreneurial careers or firms. The comprehensive curriculum covered in this program prepares professionals for leadership roles in the industry, covering diverse subjects including financial innovation, digital transformation, data analytics, and risk management. The program's high-impact format combines online coursework, case studies, and practical projects, offering learners hands-on experience in developing and managing FinTech products and services that utilize cutting-edge technologies.

The executive-friendly format offers a flexible approach for professionals to complete the degree in anywhere between 1-3 years. The degree includes perks such as IIT Kanpur campus visit, mentorship, and career support. Professionals signing up for the degree will succeed in a fast-paced, technology-driven industry and can prepare for highly transformational leadership roles. They will gain multifold expertise in making strategic decisions using data. The program is taught by world-class faculty and leaders in Finance and FinTech with their cutting-edge research knowledge in the domain for years. Following the successful induction of the inaugural cohort, applications for Batch 2 is open till May 12, 2023. To learn more about the program and apply, visit https://emasters.iitk.ac.in/course/masters-in-fintech-and-financial-management

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur was established on 2nd November 1959 by an Act of Parliament. The institute has a sprawling campus spread over 1055 acres with large pool of academic and research resources spanning across 19 departments, 22 centres, and 3 Interdisciplinary programs in engineering, science, design, humanities, and management disciplines with 540 full-time faculty members and approximately 9000 students. In addition to formal undergraduate and postgraduate courses, the institute has been active in research and development in areas of value to both industry and government. For more information, visit www.iitk.ac.in.

