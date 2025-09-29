PNN

Roorkee (Uttarakhand) [India], September 29: India's march towards its ambitious 500 GW renewable energy target by 2030 has received a major boost with a breakthrough from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee. A research team led by Prof. Soumitra Satapathi has successfully developed silicon-perovskite tandem solar cells achieving a record 30% power conversion efficiency (PCE)--a leap over the ~24% efficiency of conventional silicon modules.

For more than four decades, crystalline silicon (c-Si) solar cells have dominated the global market, but their efficiency is nearing the theoretical limit.

Meanwhile, silicon's heavy energy footprint and India's reliance on imported modules highlight the urgency for swadeshi innovation. Silicon-perovskite tandem technology, combining silicon's maturity with perovskite's tunability, is now emerging as the most commercially viable pathway to next-generation, high-efficiency, low-cost solar power.

IIT Roorkee's Innovation

Prof. Satapathi--popularly known as the "Solar Man of India" for his pioneering early work on Jamun-based low-cost solar cells--has been at the forefront of perovskite research for over a decade. His team has now fabricated 4-terminal tandem solar cells using a wide-bandgap perovskite top cell (~1.8 eV), enabling complementary absorption with the silicon bottom cell. This design has pushed efficiency to 30%, with the potential to reach as high as 35%.

Prof. Satapathi has authored several high-impact publications and patents, and is widely recognized as a leading materials scientist and sustainability advocate. He has received multiple national and international awards and is a sought-after public speaker.

Scaling for Make in India

The IIT Roorkee team is now working to scale this innovation to commercial G12 and G12R wafer dimensions using slot-die coating--a scalable technique for perovskite mini-modules. Large-area tandem prototypes are being developed with an aim to achieve 32% efficiency on full-sized modules within the next year. These advancements could place India at the forefront of global tandem PV innovation.

From Lab to Market

To accelerate commercialization, the researchers have launched Perovskite Innovation Pvt. Ltd., a startup dedicated to silicon-perovskite tandem solar technology. The venture embodies the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India, seeking to establish India as a global manufacturing hub for next-generation solar cells, reduce import dependence, and drive green economic growth.

Towards Energy Sovereignty

Commenting on the breakthrough, Prof. Satapathi said:

"Our Silicon-Perovskite Tandem Solar Cells have the potential to transform India's renewable energy landscape. By pushing efficiency beyond global benchmarks and ensuring indigenous development, we are not just building solar panels--we are building India's energy independence."

The Bigger Picture

India's solar journey is no longer just about scaling capacity; it is about technological sovereignty, exporting innovation, and climate leadership. IIT Roorkee's breakthrough in tandem solar cells marks a decisive step toward achieving energy self-reliance and global leadership in clean energy innovation.

