BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18: Today, Immerso AI is pleased to announce their partnership with Stability AI to bring supercompute capacity to Immerso AI Park in Gujarat. The compute provided by Stability AI will be used to power generative AI research and development being done at this groundbreaking facility, recently announced by Eros Investments and Immerso AI with the Government of Gujarat and the Ministry of Science and Technology. 2024 is shaping up to be a watershed moment for generative media, with adoption rates poised for unprecedented growth. With this in mind, this partnership will set a new standard in responsible AI development. "Generative media is the core backbone of Immerso AI and as thought leaders, we promote the premise of ethical AI," said Ali Hussein, Chief Executive Officer of Immerso AI. "Expanding our partnership with Stability AI will ensure we have sufficient compute power to safeguard our models." Emad Mostaque, co-founder & CEO of Stability AI said, "This partnership expands the existing Stability AI strategy to provide quality infrastructure for development of Generative AI products in a massive market like India and we are excited for our partnership with Immerso AI." The rise of generative AI is set to significantly impact India's market, playing a crucial role in global growth. This surge is primarily fueled by the expanding demand for generative media and the growing need for modern workflows across various sectors. These sectors are increasingly focusing on automation and remote monitoring. Immerso AI, through strategic alliances with global leaders like Stability AI, is well-positioned to spearhead this growth.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Special: Uttar Pradesh Government To Provide E-Carts for Divyangs, Senior Citizens, Pregnant Women for Effortless Ram Lalla's 'Darshan'.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)