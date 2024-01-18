Ayodhya, January 18: In order to ensure a smooth experience for devotees visiting Ayodhya, the Yogi government has made extensive preparations to operate e-carts for transporting pilgrims to the Ram Temple and Hanuman Garhi for 'darshan' of Ram Lalla. These e-carts or golf carts will be free for the elderly, divyangs and pregnant women.

The Ayodhya Development Authority has called upon private industrial houses to contribute. Efforts are underway to encourage these private industrial houses to donate to this service in Ayodhya through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, thereby providing relief to the pilgrims.

According to Vishal Singh, the Vice Chairman of the Ayodhya Development Authority, a large number of devotees, including the elderly, divyangs, and pregnant women, are expected to visit Ayodhya for the darshan of Shri Ram Lalla after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. For devotees arriving in Ayodhya with their vehicles, the facility of e-carts will be available at the parking area. Giant Laddu Weighing 1,265Kg for Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Hyderabad Man Along With 30 People Prepare Special Offering for Lord Rama.

Through these e-carts, devotees can visit Hanuman Garhi and other religious sites in the vicinity, along with the darshan of Lord Ram. Furthermore, the plan includes providing free services for the elderly, divyangs, and pregnant women. The e-carts will take devotees heading to the Ram Temple. Subsequently, wheelchairs will be provided free of charge at that location for the elderly, divyangs, and pregnant women.

The objective is to enable as many devotees as possible to have a darshan within a short timeframe, he added. Vishal Singh said: "We have sent a proposal to corporate houses for contribution to provide e-cart or golf cart service here. These corporate houses have previously expressed their desire to serve in Ayodhya through their CSR funds. After obtaining their approval, the plan will be implemented on a large scale." ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Chants as Passengers Sing Ram Bhajan During Their Journey From Bengaluru to Ayodhya (Watch Video).

A total of 650 e-carts will come in the first phase. Ayodhya Development Authority's facility management partner, Kavach Global Konnects Pvt. Ltd., is playing a crucial role in this. Takshe Raval, Director of Kavach Global, said that through the tender process, they have secured various locations within the Ayodhya Development Authority.

At these locations, efforts are being made to provide devotees with better facilities. As part of this plan, the intention is to offer devotees the convenience of 12-seater and 18-seater e-carts from these locations, facilitating their visits to various religious sites in Ayodhya. Major donations for this initiative have been received from companies like ONGC, IOC, and Tata Projects.

He further stated that in the initial phase, they plan to deploy 650 e-carts from January to March. In the near future, a restriction will be imposed on 4-wheelers on the Ram Path, making e-carts the sole means for people to experience darshan. The use of these e-carts will be entirely free for individuals with disabilities, the elderly, and pregnant women.

The ownership of these e-carts will remain with ADA, and they will be operated from various locations. According to available information, the proposal given to corporate houses by the Ayodhya Development Authority includes various aspects. It covers details related to the maintenance of e-carts or golf carts, their monitoring, parking, driver charges.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2024 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).