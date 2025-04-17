Sponsored by Bhagva App, the event will also have participation from marquee guests including the very beloved Baba Bageshwar.

New Delhi [India], April 17: The International Mandir Prabandhak Council (IMPC) with Bhagva App, as sponsor, is set to host the Kailasa Evening, featuring live performance by Padmashree awardee Kailash Kher. This event is scheduled for April 18 at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi, and will also mark the foundation of 120 Shiv Shakti Kendras.

Under the spiritual guidance of Niranjan Peethadheeshwar Shree Shree 1008 Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj, the Kailasa Evening aims to unite devotees to witness the foundation of Shiv Shakti Kendras. This will serve as transformative centers for spiritual learning, cultural preservation, and social service.

The Mahasangam Yatra and Mahakumbh Trishul Yatra, completed earlier this year, restored the ancient glory of Shiva temples by installing 108 Trishuls blessed at sacred sites. Concluding in New Delhi on February 26, 2025, these yatras symbolize unity and spiritual renewal. The Kailasa Evening now marks the foundation of 120 Shiv Shakti Kendras, uniting faith, devotion, and community.

The event will also launch Bhagva App, a spiritual tech platform offering online pujas, pandit booking, and virtual temple experiences, enabling devotees worldwide to perform rituals effortlessly. Bhagva also provides virtual temple experiences, where devotees can visit temples from the comfort of their homes. Additionally, users get detailed Panchang and horoscope features, delivering daily spiritual guidance and essential updates to its users.

The foundation of 120 Shiv Shakti Kendras, including 108 in India and 12 abroad, is a step by IMPC and Bhagva to transform Lord Shiva temples into vibrant hubs of community service. These centers will provide a space for spiritual education, promote cultural activities, and address societal needs, reflecting the IMPC's commitment to preserving Sanatan Dharma.

Speaking about the event, Deep Sihag Sisai, National General Secretary, Convenor Mahasangam Yatra, International Mandir Prabandhak Council said, "This evening is not just a celebration but a moment in our mission to rejuvenate temples and empower communities. It reflects our commitment to unite devotees globally and preserve our spiritual essence. We also request participation from various religious and governmental organizations to be a part of this wonderful evening"

Scheduled to begin at 6 PM, the event is expected to draw thousands of attendees, offering a unique blend of spiritual passion and cultural beauty. The Kailasa Evening is poised to leave an indelible mark on India's spiritual landscape, showcasing the power of devotion and community in creating a brighter future.

About International Mandir Prabhandhak Council:

International Mandir Prabhandhak Council (IMPC) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to revitalizing Indian temples and cultural sites through its Indian temple restoration projects. By harnessing the collective efforts of communities, private enterprises, and governments, IMPC focuses on preserving heritage, uplifting communities, and promoting environmental sustainability via different committees like Temple Development and Preservation Committee, Development Committee for Temple Workers, Bharat Jal Samrakshan Committee, Shakti Bharat Mission and Community Upliftment and Service Committee.

About Bhagva:

Bhagva is a global spiritual platform dedicated to serving devotees by providing Pooja services to individuals, corporations, and organizations around the world. The platform is committed to enhancing the welfare, skills, and development of Pujaris, who play an essential role in guiding individuals in their spiritual journeys and upholding Hindu dharma. Furthering its mission, Bhagva is actively involved in empowering women and underrepresented groups by offering skill education related to Pooja articles. This includes training in making items such as agarbattis (incense sticks), solar diyas, and various artifacts, enabling them to partake in economic and cultural activities. Through these initiatives, Bhagva not only fosters spiritual growth but also contributes to the socio-economic advancement of communities. With a holistic approach, the organization supports the preservation of traditional practices while promoting sustainable livelihoods, thereby making a positive impact in the lives of many across the globe. Bhagva app and website is a daily source of spirituality that allows digital Pooja, online Pooja, offline Pooja, panchang, astrology, jaap services along with a Pooja shop.

For more information, download Bhagva app now:

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/ph/app/bhagva/id6680180380

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bhagva.life&pcampaignid=web_share

