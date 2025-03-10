NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 10: As the world debates the rise of Artificial Intelligence and its impact on humanity, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, the world's largest manufacturer of incense and prayer products, chooses to celebrate something far more enduring--Human Intelligence; more specifically, Her Intelligence with an innovative campaign.

To celebrate women in the agarbathi industry, Cycle Pure Agarbathi introduces 'HI'--a philosophy that embodies Human Intelligence, Heart Intelligence, Hands Intelligence, and above all, Her Intelligence--the wisdom of Mother Earth and the countless women who shape our journey.

Elaborating on this vision, Arjun Ranga, MD, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, says, "In all the excitement about Artificial Intelligence, we must not overlook the intelligence that makes us who we are. At Cycle, we call it HI. HI is the quiet strength of women, the wisdom of experience, and the fragrance of virtue that uplifts generations. It is the intelligence of the hands that craft our incense, the hearts that nurture our values, and the unwavering hope that guides us. With over 70% of our workforce being women, their intelligence has empowered us for 77 years, across 75 countries. HI has nurtured us, guided us and strengthened us. We are blessed to be in the company of feminine grace and remain committed to keeping things truly human. Since 1948, we have been proudly powered by HI, and we will continue to be for generations to come. At Cycle Agarbathi, HI is more than greeting."

What began in 1948, with his grandmother running their first factory, has blossomed into a legacy spanning three generations, built on the intelligence, resilience, and faith of women. In the new campaign, the brand highlights how at a time when the world is driven by technology, Cycle Pure Agarbathi reminds us that the real power lies in people. The digital ad showcases that Her Intelligence is the light that keeps the world fragrant with hope.

Link to the ad: In the age of Ai, Cycle Agarbathi is proudly powered by Hi (Her Intelligence)

The Mysuru-based NRRS was founded by Shri N. Ranga Rao in 1948. A true visionary and philanthropist, Shri Ranga Rao created the ubiquitous Cycle Pure Agarbathi which has, today, become the largest selling incense stick brand in the world. From a home-grown enterprise, NR Group has evolved into a successfully run business conglomerate with an established presence in India and abroad. The Group has diversified into various business categories like functional air care products (Lia brand of room fresheners and car fresheners), wellness home fragrance products (IRIS) under Ripple Fragrances, floral extracts (NESSO), and Rangsons Technologies. Today, it is truly an Agarbathi to Aerospace conglomerate as it is also involved in making parts for defence helicopters. The organization has largely committed towards social responsibilities and fulfils them, through its charity arm 'NR Foundation'.

NR Group today is managed by the third generation of the Ranga family.

For more information on NR Group, please visit www.nrgroup.co.in.

