Sonbhadra, March 10: A couple was killed and their two children were injured when a truck rammed into their SUV on the Ranchi-Rewa highway here on Monday, police said. The accident occurred near Kolinduba village when Nageshwar Gupta (48) was returning home with his wife Munni Devi (42) and his two children after attending a religious event in Harnakachar village, they said.

As their vehicle reached near Harnakachar village late night, it collided with a truck, killing the couple on the spot, while the two children sustained critical injuries, Circle Officer Pradeep Singh Chandel said.

Truck-SUV Collision on Ranchi-Rewa Highway in Sonbhadra

He said the family hailed from from Sahijan village in Robertsganj Kotwali area. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the injured have been referred to the district hospital for further treatment, he added. The truck driver fled the scene with the vehicle, and efforts are underway to nab him, police said.