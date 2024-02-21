By Shailesh Yadav

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): The Income Tax Department has "recovered" Rs 65 crore out of total tax dues of Rs 115 crore in the name of the Indian National Congress.

According to sources, the Income Tax Department on Tuesday recovered these amounts from the bank account of the Congress party. The income tax department had marked a lien of Rs 115 crore in the accounts of the Congress party.

A lien is generally applied for recovery of any charges which are due in the account.

Against the recovery of Rs 65 crore, the Congress party has approached the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal and filed a complaint against the recovery action of the income tax department.

Congress party, in its complaint through its advocates, said that the Income Tax Department has enforced its lien by encashing some of the balance lying with the banks without waiting for the outcome of the scheduled hearing before the bench.

The Congress has appealed that the Income Tax Department should not proceed further till the disposal of the stay application of the Congress party.

The Tribunal has directed that the status quo be maintained till the matter is taken up. The matter has been listed for 2:30 pm today. (ANI)

