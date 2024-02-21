New Delhi, Feb 21: Delhi High Court has restrained salon chain, Geetanjali Salon, from playing songs copyrighted by Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) without obtaining the necessary licence.

Justice Anish Dayal passed an ex-parte ad interim order in response to PPL's allegations of copyright infringement, citing the prima facie case presented by the plaintiff and the potential irreparable harm it could suffer. HC on Delay in Justice: ‘Sorry State of Affairs in Courts’, Says Delhi High Court on Two Decades of Delay in Settling Case Involving a Workman.

The court order explicitly prohibits Geetanjali Salon, its directors, partners, proprietors, and anyone acting on their behalf from utilising PPL's copyrighted works, as listed on the plaintiff's website.

The injunction extends to all premises of Geetanjali Salon, including the outlets identified in the lawsuit, to prevent any further infringement of PPL's copyright.

PPL initiated legal action against Geetanjali Salon, alleging that the salon chain had been playing copyrighted songs without obtaining the necessary licence, thus constituting infringement. Married Couple Moves Delhi High Court Challenging Age Restrictions in Surrogacy Regulation Act 2021.

The plaintiff provided specific details regarding 25 Geetanjali salons accused of unauthorised use of PPL's songs.

By granting the restraining order, the court has safeguarded the interests of copyright holders like PPL while sending a clear message about the consequences of unauthorised use of copyrighted material.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2024 03:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).