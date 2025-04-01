NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 1: TheIncuspaze, India's leading flexible workspace provider, launched FlexLeaze, a new enterprise offering 360-degree leasing solutions tailored for large and mid-sized corporates. With this strategic expansion, Incuspaze steps into the fit-out lease services segment within managed office spaces, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and client-centric solutions.

In a significant leadership move, Rahul Sarin has been appointed as Co-founder & CEO of FlexLeaze. He will drive the business, aligning the core management team with the company's vision to deliver end-to-end leasing solutions while driving growth, innovation, and diversification in the field of office space solution. FlexLease shall be offering Operational Lease for various asset classes including Office Infrastructure & Technology, Warehousing & Logistics, Plant & Machinery and many more.

In the Office Infrastructure segment, FlexLeaze's Fit-out Leasing options allow businesses to access office interiors without owning them. This model offers companies substantial tax arbitrage benefits, improving their financial ratios while ensuring a seamless office leasing experience.

Sanjay Choudhary, Co-founder & CEO, Incuspaze, welcomes Rahul sarin on board and commented on the launch, "Incuspaze has always been at the forefront of innovation in the flexible workspace industry. With FlexLeaze, we are extending our expertise to provide an end-to-end leasing solution for enterprises. This move aligns with our commitment to offering businesses the flexibility and financial efficiency they need in today's dynamic market."

Sanjay Chatrath, Co-founder & Managing Partner, Incuspaze, added, "As the demand for flexible and customized office solutions grow, FlexLeaze is set to redefine the market by offering leasing solutions that combine efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and premium office spaces. We are confident that under Rahul's leadership, FlexLeaze will emerge as a preferred choice for enterprises seeking long-term value in their workspace strategy."

Rahul Sarin, Co-Founder & CEO, Flexleaze, shared his vision by stating, "The commercial real estate landscape is evolving rapidly, and businesses are looking for cost-effective, hassle-free solutions. With FlexLeaze, we are bringing a unique offering that allows companies to enjoy world-class office fit-outs without the burden of ownership. I am excited to lead this initiative and build a platform that transforms the way enterprises approach workspace and asset leasing."

With this expansion, Incuspaze strengthens its position as a leader in India's flex office space sector, offering comprehensive solutions that empower businesses to scale seamlessly. With a nationwide presence Incuspaze has 4 million sq. ft of portfolio and on the line to complete 5 million sq. ft by 2025.

Incuspaze's dominant presence in PAN India and reaffirms its commitment to meeting the rising demand for flexible workspace solutions.

Established in 2016, Incuspaze is India's leading workspace provider, has marked its presence in 50 locations across 18 cities with a total portfolio of 4 Mn. sq. ft. with the aim to revolutionize workspace experiences. Positioned in both Tier- 1 and Tier-2 cities, Incuspaze distinguishes itself by providing 'Space a Service' with seamless integration of technology and real estate. The company's diverse services cater to enterprises, MSMEs and startups providing hassle free managed office, co-working & traditional workspace solutions.

For more information, visit www.incuspaze.com

For more information about FlexLeaze, visit www.flexleaze.com

