Arsenal host Fulham in the English Premier League this evening with the Gunners keen on keeping their slim title hopes alive. They are second in the points table with 58 points from 29 games played and trail league leaders Liverpool by 12 points. Mikel Arteta has yet another endured a season wherein they have fallen short of capitalising on the main occasions. It happened in the past when they chased Manchester City and a similar pattern has emerged in their pursuit of Liverpool. Opponents Fulham are heading into the fixture after being knocked out by Crystal Palace in the FA Cup. They will be keen on returning to winnings ways here. Arsenal versus Fulham will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 12:15 AM IST. Arsenal Appoint Andrea Berta As Sporting Director To Succeed Edu Gaspar.

Bukayo Saka is back fit after a lengthy injury absence and we could see the winger back on the bench this evening. Mikel Merino is set to lead the attack with Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri on the wings. Thomas Partey will be the central defensive midfielder, allowing Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice to venture forward.

Raul Jiminez will be the focal point in attack for Fulham with Emil Smith Rowe as the playmaker. Willian and Alex Iwobi will be deployed on the wings for the visitors and they will use their pace to create openings out wide. Sasa Lukic and Sander Berge will likely sit deep and try and shield the backline. Fulham 2–0 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2024–25: Spurs’ League Woes Continue With Two-Goal Defeat Against Cottagers.

When is Arsenal vs Fulham, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Arsenal will square off against Fulham in Premier League 2024-25 on Wednesday, April 2. The Arsenal vs Fulham match is set to be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, starting at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Fulham, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

The official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches is the Star Sports Network which will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Arsenal vs Fulham live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For Arsenal vs Fulham online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Arsenal vs Fulham, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

With Star Sports being the official broadcaster, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Arsenal vs Fulham live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. Arsenal at home should make light work of Fulham and claim an easy win here.

