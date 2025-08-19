New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): India is setting its sights on becoming a global hub for green hydrogen exports, with the government laying out an ambitious roadmap to capture a significant share of the emerging clean fuel market.

At the FICCI Green Hydrogen Summit 2025 in New Delhi, Union Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy Shripad Naik announced that India aims to secure nearly 10 per cent of the global demand, which is expected to exceed 100 million metric tonnes by 2030.

As part of the mission, the government has also awarded 3,000 megawatts of electrolyser manufacturing capacity to 15 companies, signaling a major industrial push.

Naik underlined India's larger vision, saying, "We want to make India not only a major producer but also a global hub for green hydrogen export." The country has already awarded production capacity of 862,000 tonnes per annum to 19 companies under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

The minister credited India's strong renewable energy base for enabling these targets. As of June 2025, the country had built nearly 237 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity, with solar, wind, and hydro playing key roles. Combined with nuclear power, non-fossil sources now contribute over half of India's total installed power capacity. Naik noted, "This is a matter of immense pride that we have achieved this key NDC target five years ahead of schedule."

Rajat Seksaria, Chair of the FICCI Green Hydrogen Committee and CEO of Adani New Industries, also praised government initiatives like the Production Linked Incentive scheme and the world's first green ammonia auction. He said these steps have created real demand and boosted investor confidence.

Vipul Tuli, Chair of FICCI's Renewable Energy CEOs Committee and Chairman of Sembcorp India, pointed out that green hydrogen has achieved price competitiveness against blue hydrogen in recent global tenders, a significant milestone for the industry.

The European Union also demonstrated strong support for bilateral cooperation in the sector. Dr Ewa Suwara, Charge d'affaires of the EU Delegation to India, announced enhanced India-EU collaboration through a new Hydrogen Task Force. "Both the EU and India are well aware of the potential of green hydrogen in tackling today's and tomorrow's energy dilemmas," she said.

With 15 Indian states already rolling out green hydrogen policies and more preparing frameworks, the momentum appears steady. (ANI)

