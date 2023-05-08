New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): The central government has prohibited the import of apples where the CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) import price is less than or equal to Rs 50 per kilogram.

The import policy remains "Free" for those apples costing above Rs 50 per kilogram.

The amendment in apple import policy will not be applicable to India's neighbour Bhutan, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in its notification put out Monday.

The DGFT did not specify any reason in its notification as to why the amendment in apple import policy was needed. (ANI)

