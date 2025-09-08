A representational image of graphene, one of the 2D materials. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): India has the potential to disrupt the semiconductor race and emerge as a leader in post-silicon technologies by leveraging two-dimensional (2D) materials, according to a report released by the Indian government think-tank NITI Aayog.

The report highlighted that the convergence of semiconductor policy and 2D materials research presents an opportunity for comprehensive technological advancement. This convergence, it noted, could allow India to position itself at the forefront of the global semiconductor shift.

Also Read | US Open 2025: Juan Carlos Ferrero Reveals Carlos Alcaraz's Title Win Fueled by 15-Day Training Camp To Outsmart Jannik Sinner.

NITI Aayog stated, "2D materials research presents an opportunity for comprehensive technological advancement that could provide India an opportunity to disrupt the Semicon race."

Explaining the 2D materials, the report stated that picture smartphones that fold like paper yet remain unbreakably resilient, or displays so thin they disappear into the surface.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 19': Salman Khan's BB House Escapes Major Accident After Contestant Leaves Gas Stove on Overnight; Housemates Discuss the Scary Moment (Watch Video).

Imagine ultra-efficient CPUs and GPUs that run faster and cooler, drastically cutting energy consumption and extending battery life by days. This is the groundbreaking potential of 2D materials.

2D materials are crystalline substances with a thickness of one to a few atomic layers, typically less than 1 nanometer.

Their atomically thin structure, extending in two dimensions with minimal thickness in the third, imparts unique electronic, optical, and mechanical properties compared to traditional 3D materials.

The report highlighted that 2D materials are at the core of next-generation semiconductors, memory, quantum devices, flexible electronics, and energy systems.

Ultra-thin 2D transistors can operate at sub-0.3V threshold voltages, delivering 5-10 times lower power dissipation than current FinFETs.

Additionally, 2D-based synaptic devices in high-density neuromorphic arrays can shrink chip area by over 40 per cent without compromising performance.

However, it also cautioned that India's efforts in mono-to-few-layer 2D materials-based technology development remain at a very nascent stage.

Current research is mostly focused on materials synthesis and basic device characterisation, with limited work on wafer-scale integration, heterostructure engineering, and deployable device prototypes.

Mono-to-few-layer 2D materials could redefine computing and unlock significant economic gains by reducing transistor power consumption, enabling energy-efficient AI, and supporting new computing form factors, the report stated.

According to the report, these breakthroughs are critical for edge-AI, wearable devices, and quantum-class processors, where efficiency and compactness are key.

Finally, the report outlined that if India utilizes the potential in the 2D materials, it can disrupt the semiconductor race to take charge. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)