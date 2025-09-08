Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss is constantly making it to the headlines as it returned for its 19th season with new twists and drama on August 24, 2025. After Salman Khan's strong reprimand of Farrhana Bhatt in the second Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Shehbaz Badesha entered the house as the first wild card contestant of the season. Meanwhile, shocking news has come up from the sets of Bigg Boss. It is being said that a big accident was about to happen inside the BB house, but it was averted due to Baseer Ali. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Addresses Flood Crisis in Uttarakhand, Punjab and Jammu; Shehnaaz Gill Brings Brother Shehbaz As First Wild Card, No Eviction This Week (View Post).

Gas Leak Incident Inside ‘Bigg Boss 19’ House?

According to a telllysuper.in report, contestant Baseer Ali, during a routine morning check, discovered that someone had left the gas stove on at night, posing a significant threat to all the members inside the house. When Baseer, who is the current captain of the house, got to know about this, he took immediate action and brought the situation under control, preventing any major accident from happening.

Housemates Discuss the Gas Leak Incident

Baseer addressed the potential dangers of such negligence and requested his fellow housemates to be very careful regarding these things. Some contestants came forward and accepted their mistake, even apologising for the same. However, others took his warnings lightly and felt that he was just exaggerating things. While the game might not have things smooth between the housemates, they should collectively ensure the safety of everyone inside the BB house. Tanya Mittal House Viral Video Fact Check: Clip Claiming To Show Bigg Boss 19 Contestant’s Luxurious Home in Gwalior Is Actually From Pakistan’s Islamabad.

Zeishan Quadri Behind the Gas Leak Inside ‘BB19’ House?

#BB19LiveFeed Someone kept gas on after making Tea. #AbhishekBajaj & #AwezDarbar went to ask & got to know that #ZeishanQuadri is the culprit. When Abhishek said that it’s a big thing & one should take care on which Zeishan said ho gaya hoga & Shehbaaz & Abhi had arguments#BB19 pic.twitter.com/LifQyB86an — Tanu (@BornToConquerrr) September 7, 2025

Who Was Evicted From ‘BB19’ During Weekend Ka Vaar?

The September 7 Weekend Ka Vaar episode was loaded with drama. From Salman Khan schooling Farrhana Bhatt on her behaviour to Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha entering the house as a wild card, the latest episode had a lot of things happening. As this week had to have one eviction, former Captain Kunickaa Sadanand got the least votes and had to leave the show. However, she chose the life-saving option given to her by hot Salman Khan and saved herself from the eviction.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2025 11:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).