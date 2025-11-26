New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): India on Thursday said that talks with Canada on cooperation in civil nuclear energy, including uranium supplies, are continuing, with the matter having been discussed in the recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said at the weekly media briefing that "uranium-related discussions remain an important part of the bilateral relationship."

Also Read | Commonwealth Games 2030: Ahmedabad Named Host of Centenary Edition.

Responding to a question on the uranium supply issue, Jaiswal said, "This is an ongoing conversation that we have with Canada. This particular matter was also discussed when our Prime Minister met with Prime Minister Carney in Johannesburg."

"We shall keep you updated with developments," he said, reaffirming that enhancing civil nuclear ties remains an important pillar of the broader strategic partnership.

Also Read | West Bengal Horror: 6 Youths Held in South 24 Parganas for Gang-Raping Minor, Stripping and Filming Another Girl.

Earlier in the week, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had said India and Canada have agreed to formally resume negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

During thier meeting in Johannesburg on the sidelines of G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister agreed to resume discussions on a free trade deal.

"The leaders agreed to begin negotiations on a high-ambition Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), aimed at doubling bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030. Both sides reaffirmed their longstanding civil nuclear cooperation and noted the ongoing discussions on expanding collaboration, including through long-term uranium supply arrangements," the MEA had said after the meeting.

Earlier in 2015, both the countries had signed a five-year agreement for Cameco to export uranium to India, valued at approximately $350 million at the time, based on the prevailing uranium prices. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)