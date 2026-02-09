New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): India has climbed four spots to secure the 45th position in the Network Readiness Index 2025 report, which was released on February 4, 2026. The report, prepared by the Portulans Institute based in Washington DC, highlights India's progress in its network-based readiness landscape across 127 economies. According to a Ministry of Communications release, the country improved its overall score from 53.63 in 2024 to 54.43 in 2025.

The index evaluates nations based on four primary pillars: Technology, People, Governance, and Impact, encompassing 53 different indicators. India has emerged as a leader in several categories, securing the first rank in "Annual investment in telecommunication services, AI scientific publications, ICT services exports, and E-commerce legislation."

The release notes that these achievements reflect a sustained commitment to digital infrastructure and services.

India also holds significant rankings in other critical areas. The report places the nation 2nd in "FTTH/Building Internet subscriptions," "Mobile broadband internet traffic within the country," and "International Internet bandwidth."

Furthermore, India achieved the 3rd rank in "Domestic market scale" and "Income Inequality." These metrics contribute to the country's standing as the 2nd-ranked nation within the lower-middle-income group.

The Portulans Institute report states that India has "greater network readiness than would be expected given its income level." This performance underscores the country's ability to leverage its network capabilities effectively despite economic constraints.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) closed 2025 on a high note, registering landmark achievements in connectivity, digital infrastructure, and telecom self-reliance.

A Year-End Review statement released by the Ministry of Communications in December 2025 highlighted unprecedented growth in internet and mobile penetration, rapid nationwide rollout of 5G services, and major strides in indigenous technology development.

One of the most significant milestones of the year was the launch of the National Broadband Mission (NBM) 2.0 in January 2025, aimed at accelerating India's digital transformation.

The mission envisions extending high-speed broadband to villages, schools, health centres and other anchor institutions, aligning with the government's vision of a "Viksit Bharat" by 2047. (ANI)

