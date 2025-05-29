PNN

New Delhi [India], May 29: The Indian Yogasana Sports Federation proudly announces India's historic victory at the 1st Commonwealth Yogasana Sports Championship - 2025, held in Bali, Indonesia. This unprecedented event marked the official introduction of Yogasana as part of the Commonwealth sports platform, with enthusiastic participation from 12 nations across the globe.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Seeks NOC for Passport Renewal, Delhi Court Seeks Response From ED and CBI on AAP Leader's Request.

Under the bold and visionary leadership of Dr. Aravind Lakshminarayanan - the youngest National Secretary-General in the history of Indian Yogasana - Team India delivered a phenomenal performance and secured the Overall Championship Trophy, ranking World No. 1 in this landmark global event.

* Date: 25th May 2025* Venue: Holiday Inn, Bali, Indonesia

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Buys Fourth Property in Ayodhya Near Ram Janmabhoomi for THIS Whopping Amount - Deets Inside.

TEAM INDIA PERFORMANCE REPORT

* Total Players: 32* Gold Medals: 30* Silver Medals: 15* Bronze Medals: 7* Total Medals: 52

(Note: Several Indian athletes participated in multiple categories - including Traditional, Artistic Solo, and Own Choice - contributing to the overall medal haul.)

INTERNATIONAL RANKINGS

1. India - Overall Champion

2. Singapore

3. Hong Kong

4. Malaysia

This championship made history as the first-ever Commonwealth Yogasana event, and India's resounding victory has set a new global benchmark in Yogasana sports.

The Indian team was led by Dr. Aravind Lakshminarayanan, whose unwavering dedication to Yogasana promotion has redefined India's global stature in the field. His leadership, along with the committed support of the Team Manager Mr. K.K. Vinoth and Head Coach Mr. T. Gowtham, was instrumental in this success.

The coaching panel also included:

* Sornamalathi* Deepesh Bhoir* Sandhya* Divya

Together, this remarkable team made history by elevating Indian Yogasana to the world stage.

This triumph is not just a win -- it's a legacy. India now stands as the undisputed World No. 1 in the Commonwealth Yogasana arena.

Issued by: Indian Yogasana Sports Federation

(Recognized by the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India)

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)