New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Indian consumers are leading the global shift toward using generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) in shopping decisions, with nearly two-thirds relying on AI tools to research products and brands before making purchases, according to a new report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

The report, 'Consumers Trust AI to Buy Better. Brands Need to Move Quickly,' finds that 64 per cent of Indian consumers use GenAI as part of their purchase journey--significantly higher than many global peers. Awareness of GenAI in India has reached 94%, while active usage has climbed to 62%, placing the country among the highest-adoption markets worldwide.

BCG notes that shopping has become the third most common use case for GenAI, extending beyond big-ticket items to everyday purchases such as groceries. Overall, the use of GenAI for shopping-related activities rose by 35% between February and November 2025, reflecting growing consumer confidence in AI-driven recommendations.

Kanika Sanghi, Partner and Director, BCG, said, "Adoption of generative AI in India has moved well beyond early experimentation. Awareness now stands at 94%, while usage has increased to 62%, placing India among the highest-adoption markets globally. Its application spans professional and consumer decision-making, with 63% of users relying on these tools at work and 64% using them to research brands and products as part of the purchase journey."

"This has important implications for brands. GenAI is now playing a significant role across consumer discovery, evaluation, and decision-making. With adoption extending across personal and professional decisions, brands in India will need to ensure they are effectively represented in AI-enabled journeys through clear value propositions, high-quality data, and responsible AI practices", Sanghi added.

The report further highlighted that the consumers value GenAI for its perceived objectivity, transparency, and personalised guidance, often helping clarify preferences when shoppers are uncertain. As AI becomes a new layer in the buying process, BCG warns that brands must adapt quickly to remain relevant in an increasingly AI-shaped marketplace.

The findings are based on a survey of more than 9,000 consumers across nine countries, including India, the US, China, the UK, and Germany. Globally, over 60% of consumers reported high levels of trust in GenAI-generated results, with AI assistants ranking among the most influential touchpoints in the purchase journey, particularly for daily users. (ANI)

