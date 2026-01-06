New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): India Energy Week (IEW) 2026 is returning to Goa from January 23 to 30, 2026, bringing together ministers from across the world, global CEOs, policymakers, financial institutions, academia and technology providers at a critical juncture for the global energy sector.

As the first major international energy gathering of the year, IEW 2026 will focus on strengthening energy security, catalysing investment, and advancing practical, scalable pathways for decarbonisation.

Also Read | TATA Women’s Premier League 2026 Updates.

As global energy systems navigate rising demand, geopolitical uncertainty and accelerating climate commitments, IEW 2026 will serve as a key platform for dialogue and cooperation.

Building on the momentum of previous editions, the event is expected to welcome participants from over 120 countries, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in a statement on Tuesday.

Also Read | ‘Monday Republic Day’ This Year: As Republic Day 2026 Returns to Monday, Know How Many Times R-Day Fell on the First Day of the Week Since 2001.

The 2025 edition saw participation from over 68,000 attendees, 570 exhibitors and 5,400 conference delegates, with 100 conference sessions featuring more than 540 global speakers, the ministry said.

The 2026 edition will expand further, reinforcing IEW's position among the world's leading energy dialogue platforms.

Hosted under the patronage of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, and jointly organised by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI) and dmg events, IEW 2026 provides a neutral and globally connected forum for cooperation on energy security, affordability and sustainability.

Delegations from the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region are expected to participate, underlining India Energy Week's growing role in global energy diplomacy, the Ministry said.

According to the International Energy Agency's World Energy Outlook 2025, India alone is projected to account for more than 23 per cent of global incremental energy demand by 2050, the largest for any country.

Against this backdrop, IEW 2026 will bring policymakers and industry leaders together to deliberate on strengthening resilient energy systems and accelerating the clean energy transition.

IEW 2026 will spotlight India's reform-led energy model, which balances economic growth, climate responsibility and consumer protection. Landmark legislative and regulatory reforms under the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Act 2025 and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Rules, 2025 have strengthened the upstream ecosystem. These reforms provide for single petroleum leases covering exploration, production, decarbonisation and integrated energy projects; time-bound approvals with lease decisions mandated within 180 days; long-term lease stability of up to 30 years, extendable to the economic life of the field; infrastructure sharing mechanisms; and investor risk-mitigation measures, including arbitration and compensation safeguards.

India's ethanol blending programme has emerged as a global benchmark, delivering significant outcomes including cumulative foreign exchange savings of Rs 1.59 lakh crore since 2014, reduction of 813 lakh metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, substitution of 270 lakh metric tonnes of crude oil, payments of Rs 2.32 lakh crore to ethanol distillers by Oil Marketing Companies and Rs 1.39 lakh crore paid directly to farmers.

Biofuels, green hydrogen, sustainable fuels and emerging low-carbon technologies will feature prominently in discussions at IEW 2026.

India has continued to strengthen domestic exploration and infrastructure to enhance long-term energy security. Petrol retail outlets have expanded from around 52,000 in 2014 to over one lakh in 2025. CNG stations have increased from about 968 to more than 8,477, while PNG household connections have risen from 25 lakh to over 1.59 crore. The natural gas pipeline network has expanded by around 66 per cent to over 25,923 km, and City Gas Distribution coverage now extends to the entire country, excluding islands.

Despite global volatility in energy prices, India has maintained price stability for consumers. While petrol and diesel prices rose significantly across major global economies since 2021, prices in Delhi in 2025 remained lower than in 2021.

Central excise duty cuts of Rs 13 per litre on petrol and Rs 16 per litre on diesel were fully passed on to consumers, and Oil Marketing Companies implemented an additional Rs 2 per litre price reduction in March 2024. LPG prices for PMUY beneficiaries have been maintained at around Rs 553 per cylinder, among the lowest globally.

Over four days, IEW 2026 will feature ministerial roundtables, CEO dialogues, public-private sector interactions, technology showcases, exhibitions, social events and media engagements.

At the four-day IEW 2026, dedicated sessions will focus on hydrogen economies, green finance, sustainable fuels, circularity, digital transformation and workforce development. The expanded exhibition will host hundreds of companies across the full energy value chain, supported by extensive international participation and country pavilions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)