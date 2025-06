Business News | India Flags off First Consignment of Rose-scented Litchi from Pathankot to Qatar

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): In a boost to India's horticultural exports, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, in collaboration with the Department of Horticulture, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of Punjab, facilitated the flag-off of the first consignment of 1 metric tonne of rose-scented litchi from Pathankot, Punjab to Doha, Qatar on 23rd June 2025.

According to Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in addition, 0.5 metric tonne of litchi was also exported to Dubai, UAE from Pathankot, marking a twin export achievement and reinforcing India's potential in global fresh fruit markets.

This milestone initiative underscores the excellence of India's horticultural produce and highlights the country's growing agri-export capabilities. It offers immense opportunities for farming communities by providing international market access for their fresh and high-value produce.

The initiative was facilitated by APEDA in association with the Department of Horticulture, Government of Punjab, Lullu Group, and progressive farmer, Prabhat Singh from Sujanpur, who supplied the high-quality produce.

According to the National Horticulture Board, Punjab's litchi production for FY 2023-24 stood at 71,490 metric tonnes, contributing 12.39 per cent to India's total litchi output.

During the same period, India exported 639.53 metric tonnes of litchi. The area under cultivation was 4,327 hectares with an average yield of 16,523 kg/ha.

The flagged-off consignment, comprising a reefer pallet of premium Pathankot litchis, represents a major step forward for the region's growers.

The success of farmers like Prabhat Singh underscores the potential of Pathankot--which benefits from favourable agro-climatic conditions--as an emerging hub for quality litchi cultivation and exports.

Notably, during FY 2024-25 (April-March), India's export of fruits and vegetables reached USD 3.87 billion, registering a 5.67 per cent growth over the previous year.

While mangoes, bananas, grapes, and oranges continue to dominate fruit exports, cherries, jamun, and litchis are now increasingly finding their place in international markets.

These efforts reflect the Government of India's commitment to expanding the agri-export basket, empowering farmers, and enhancing the global competitiveness of Indian produce.

With focused interventions, APEDA continues to play a key role in enabling market access for FPOs, FPCs, and agri-exporters--solidifying India's position as a global leader in agricultural and processed food products. (ANI)

