New Delhi [India], January 27: India Habitat Centre (IHC) marked Republic Day 2026 with a special celebration at IHC, bringing together employees, students and the Habitat community in a morning of patriotism, pride and cultural expression.

The celebrations began with breakfast and the unfurling of the National Flag, followed by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and the welcome address by Prof. (Dr.) K. G. Suresh, Director, India Habitat Centre. The programme was graced by Shri Vijay Goel, Former Union Minister and Vice Chairperson, Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, as the Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Vijay Goel, Chief Guest, said, "Republic Day is a reminder reminding us of the strength of our Constitution and the unity of our nation. It is heartening to see institutions like India Habitat Centre bring people together to celebrate our shared values with such enthusiasm and pride."

Prof. (Dr.) K. G. Suresh, Director, India Habitat Centre, added, "At India Habitat Centre, we believe that the spirit of the Republic lives not only in ceremonies, but in the everyday practice of community, learning and cultural exchange. Today's celebration reflected the ethos of IHC, where employees, students and members came together to honour the Constitution, celebrate creative expression, and recognise the achievements of our Habitat Learning Centre alumni. We are proud to foster an inclusive platform that strengthens civic consciousness through culture and dialogue."

A key highlight of the event was the release of the IHC Quarterly Newsletter, followed by a screening showcasing HLC ex-students' achievements and the honouring of alumni. The programme also featured a special film screening titled "Samvidhan Meri Nazar Mein", reinforcing the significance of the Constitution and the values that define India as a Republic.

The audience participated in the reading of the Preamble and Constitution Pledge, reaffirming the spirit of unity, justice, liberty and equality. The celebration also featured cultural performances, including "Cholkettu", a Mohiniyattam dance performance, and a patriotic group dance (Kabila dance form) by HLC students. The event concluded with prize distribution to quiz winners, a vote of thanks, and the National Anthem.

