New Delhi [India], August 30: India Habitat Centre (IHC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) to collaborate on spreading financial literacy and investor awareness about the securities market.

The National Stock Exchange, as India's leading stock exchange, has long been at the forefront of promoting financial education and safeguarding investor interests. Investor education forms a core component of NSE's outreach initiatives, with the objective of equipping individuals with the knowledge and confidence to make informed financial decisions.

Through this partnership, Investor Awareness Programmes (IAPs) will be conducted at India Habitat Centre as part of its monthly programming calendar. These programmes will be open to the general public, free of cost, and will cover essential topics such as personal finance, financial markets, and a wide range of investment products. The focus will be on helping investors select appropriate financial instruments, avoid fraudulent schemes, understand their rights and obligations, and align investments with individual financial goals.

In FY 2024-25 alone, NSE conducted 14,679 IAPs across all 36 States and Union Territories, reaching over 1.23 million participants. By joining hands with India Habitat Centre, NSE aims to further expand the reach of such initiatives in the heart of the capital.

Prof. (Dr.) K. G. Suresh, Director, India Habitat Centre, said: "At India Habitat Centre, we believe that true empowerment comes through education. Partnering with NSE to bring financial literacy and investor awareness to our audiences reflects our commitment to creating informed, responsible, and financially secure citizens."

Shri Ankit Sharma, Chief Regulatory Officer, National Stock Exchange, said: "Empowering small and retail investors is central to NSE's mission. We are delighted to collaborate with India Habitat Centre to provide free access to vital knowledge that enables individuals to make informed investment decisions and safeguard their financial future."

This collaboration marks a significant step in making financial literacy accessible and engaging for a wider audience, strengthening efforts to build a more financially aware society.

