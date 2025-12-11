VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 11: Om Shivay Films proudly unveils the official trailer of its upcoming horror-comedy Siharan, written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Manish Kumar Verma, ahead of its Pan-India theatrical release on December 12, 2025. The trailer launch marks a major milestone for the much-anticipated film, which has already generated significant buzz for its unique storyline and striking tagline -- "The Choti Katwa Witch is now coming to cinema halls."

Also Read | India vs South Africa Live Score Updates of 2nd T20I 2025: Get Toss Winner Result, Live Commentary and Full scorecard Online of IND vs SA Cricket Match.

Blending horror, humour, and suspense, Siharan draws inspiration from the real-life "Choti Katwa" incidents that once captured national attention. Calling it the most impactful film of his career, Verma promises a gripping cinematic experience that goes beyond entertainment. The film carries a powerful social message, highlighting issues of women's exploitation and discrimination while promoting equality, dignity and awareness.

A standout element of Siharan is its rare and visually detailed depiction of betel leaf (paan) farming and the industry surrounding it, which forms a significant part of the film's narrative. Shot extensively in the culturally rich and visually stunning regions of Chhatarpur and Satna districts in Madhya Pradesh, the film captures landscapes close to Verma's heart -- locations he describes as ideal for the film's unique atmosphere and storytelling tone.

Also Read | 5 Countries to Boycott Eurovision as Israel Competes.

Cast and Performances

The trailer showcases a talented ensemble cast featuring Aradhana Sachan, Abhishek Sharma, Jitendra Singh, Madhu Shri, Satyam Shukla (as the antagonist), K.L. Randhawa, Vijay Manawtkar, and Neeraj Rajput. Adding charm and comic relief to the film are seasoned performers Mustaq Khan, Junior Mehmood, Atul Vatsal, Arun, Durgesh Kumar, and Durgesh Awasthi.

Producers Take

Siharan is produced by Hari Narayan Chaurasia and Abha Chaurasia, with Aradhana Sachan serving as the Casting Project Head. Known for his government-backed films that have earned multiple state and national awards, Manish Kumar Verma continues his creative streak following his recent web series Kamakshi, currently streaming on Hungama, Tata Binge, and Airtel Xstream.

A Clean, Family-Friendly Horror-Comedy for All

Positioned as a wholesome family entertainer, 'Siharan' promises fear, fun, and fresh storytelling -- making it one of the most exciting theatrical releases to look forward to this December. With the trailer now officially launched, Siharan begins its final run-up to its Pan-India release on December 12, 2025

Release & distribution

Siharan will be distributed Pan-India by Pickle Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Announcing the partnership, company owners Mr. Sameer Dixit and Mr. Rishikesh Bhirangi expressed confidence in the film, calling it "a great horror-comedy drama and an incredibly unique creation by the entire team." They further added that Pickle Entertainment is committed to bringing audiences more exciting and entertaining projects in the coming year.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)