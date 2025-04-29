VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 29: In a pioneering celebration of holistic education, the Mental Health Foundation of India, under Project MATE, in collaboration with the Unsung India Foundation, hosted the inaugural MATE Excellence Award for Young Changemakers at the JLN Auditorium, AIIMS New Delhi. The program marked a historic moment in Indian education, recognizing school students from Classes 6th to 12th for their exceptional achievements in various domains extending far beyond traditional academics.

Special invitee was Shri Rahul Singh, Chairman of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), as the Chief Guest. Along with distinguished personalities such as Dr.

M. Srinivas, Director of AIIMS, Dr. Kaushal Verma, Dean of AIIMS, Prof. Nand Kumar, Professor In-charge at ICMR CARE in Neuromodulation, Niti Shankar Sharma, Rajesh Bhushan, and Shri Sushil Kumar added prestige to the occasion with their presence.

Award Categories Reflecting Holistic Growth

The MATE Excellence Award was uniquely designed to honor students not only for academic prowess but for their overall development and social contributions. Awards were categorized into various segments including:

-Social Intelligence

-Communicative Intelligence

-Cultural Intelligence

-Creative Intelligence

-Artificial Intelligence

-Environmental Awareness

-And several other emerging areas crucial for 21st-century education.

Each nomination underwent a stringent two-tier selection process. Students were required to present five independent referrals supporting their work, making the awards a true recognition of consistent excellence and verified contributions.

Project MATE and Unsung India Foundation's Vision

Project MATE, conceptualized and developed by AIIMS-Delhi in 2020, has been dedicated to fostering wellness and positive mental health among school-aged children. The project has already made impactful strides, particularly through initiatives with 20 schools in Meghalaya, emphasizing emotional resilience, mental well-being, and social engagement.

The Unsung India Foundation, partnering for this award, focuses on alternative education models. Deeply engaged in anthropological studies using multimedia tools, the foundation works with children to enhance their connection to nature, particularly through hands-on experiences in biodiversity parks. Their vision is to create educational experiences that go beyond textbooks and nurture empathy, creativity, and critical thinking.

Guest Speakers: Pillars of Inspiration

The program featured inspiring guest speakers who have made outstanding contributions to education, social welfare, science, and culture:

- Shibanand Dash: A graduate from NIT Rourkela, gold medalist from IIM Kashipur and CEO of Ludhiana Angels Network recognized for innovative work in the field of alternative education and youth empowerment.

- Raghvendra Singh (Helmet Man of India): Renowned for his extensive road safety campaign, Singh has personally distributed more than 70,000 helmets to two-wheeler riders across India, saving countless lives through awareness and action.

-Dr. Faiyaz Ahmad Khudsar: An internationally recognized scientist and chief in charge of Delhi's biodiversity parks, Dr. Khudsar has been instrumental in promoting environmental conservation and biodiversity education among youth.

-Radha Sharma: A teacher by herself and founder of Mowgli Camps, she has been a trailblazer in promoting cross-cultural education by organizing educational excursion trips for school students across the Himalayas and India's tiger reserves, fostering experiential learning.

-Kuldeep Vedhwan: A celebrated archer and mentor whose training has propelled athletes like Sheetal Devi to national and international fame, including achievements in the Paralympic Games.

- Padma Othsal: Director at SECMOL (Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh), an institution founded by Sonam Wangchuk in 1988, Padma continues to advocate for progressive, context-driven education in high-altitude Himalayan communities.

A Day of Vibrancy and Talent

Beyond awards, the day showcased a vibrant display of young talents. The program commenced with a soulful musical performance by ML Khanna DAV Public School, Dwarka, creating a spirited atmosphere through their music. It was followed by a series of stage performances by students from:

-DAV Sahibabad

-Ahlcon International School

-Delhi Public School, Meerut Road

-JKG International School

-Prince Public School, Budh Vihar

-Global India Internation School, Noida

Students also played a key role in managing various aspects of the event's off-stage activities, demonstrating leadership and organizational skills as part of their holistic education journey.

A Captivating Finale

The closing ceremony witnessed a mesmerizing musical performance by the LUYANGS, a band from Ladakh known for their captivating fusion of traditional Ladakhi folk and Bollywood melodies. Their electrifying performance provided a fitting, celebratory conclusion to an event that had diversity, creativity, and future potential at its core.

Support and Sponsorship

The success of the MATE Excellence Award ceremony was made possible by the powered sponsorship of Innovative View and GLA University, with strong support from Future Roots, OM Impex, and Altitude Global Logistics Pvt. Ltd. Their backing highlighted the importance of cross-sector collaboration in nurturing new generations of socially aware and emotionally resilient citizens.

A New Benchmark in Education

The MATE Excellence Award for Young Changemakers has set a new paradigm in how educational achievements are measured and celebrated. It stands as a testament to India's evolving vision for an education system that nurtures not just scholars, but empathetic, creative, and socially responsible citizens who are ready to lead the future.

