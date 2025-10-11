New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): DHL eCommerce CEO Pablo Ciano said India remains one of DHL's most important markets and a key growth driver for the group globally. "Blue Dart in India is a very important company for the DHL Group," he said. "It follows the attractiveness that India overall has for the DHL Group, where we see one of the fastest-growing economies in the world."

In an interview with ANI, Ciano stated that Blue Dart, the express logistics arm of DHL Group in India, is intensifying its expansion and digital transformation as part of a multi-year investment plan. "We have been investing in BlueDart significantly, and we announced last year a multi-year plan to upgrade our ground infrastructure with an investment of $250 million," he said.

Looking ahead, Ciano reaffirmed DHL's long-term commitment to India. "We will continue investing in Blue Dart and in all our business units across India," he said. "Blue Dart is a great company with strong service quality, and we believe our journey in India will continue becoming better and better."

The investment plan focuses on upgrading Blue Dart's ground hubs and delivery centers across the country. Ciano explained that a large part of this fund will go into automation and digitalization to improve efficiency and handle the growing volume of e-commerce shipments. "We have upgraded all our customer-facing tools and are integrating best-in-class systems with our customers through APIs," he said.

Blue Dart operates 2,200 delivery centers across India, handling more than 1.5 million shipments daily. Recent infrastructure developments include a new hub in Kolkata and upcoming facilities in Delhi, along with expansion in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. "We will continue expanding our footprint to meet the needs of e-commerce customers," Ciano said. He also noted that Blue Dart is enhancing its air network and upgrading aircraft components to ensure faster service nationwide.

Ciano highlighted that India's logistics market is undergoing consolidation, with recent mergers such as Delhivery and Ecom Express. He said such developments are healthy signs of maturity in the industry. "We believe consolidation will continue happening, bringing stability and efficiency to the market," he said.

On the broader trade landscape, Ciano noted that global supply chains are rapidly adapting to changing tariff policies and shifts in manufacturing. "We are seeing supply chains adjusting rapidly by moving manufacturing around the world to satisfy new requirements," he said. He added that India is emerging as an important manufacturing and export hub, particularly in high-tech, life sciences, and healthcare sectors.

Ciano shared that all new buildings in India are carbon-neutral and designed with lower CO2 emissions. "We are expanding the use of electric vehicles and are eager to introduce sustainable aviation fuel in India once available," he said. (ANI)

