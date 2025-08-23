VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 23: In a groundbreaking initiative set to redefine India's football landscape, India Khelo Football (IKF)--the country's leading football talent identification and nurturing platform--is organizing its prestigious International Workshops from September to October 2025. These workshops will take place in major Indian cities, including Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Delhi, making it accessible to talent across different regions.

IKF's International Workshop 2025 embodies its core vision of scouting, mentoring, and providing substantial global opportunities to India's aspiring footballers. In collaboration with prominent international experts, including Premier League Academy scouts and UEFA-certified coaches, the workshops aim to deliver comprehensive technical evaluations, personalized professional feedback, and unmatched pathways to international football exposure.

Jimmy Hayes, Co-Director of ProSoccerGlobal and Premier League Academy Scout, brings over four decades of footballing experience, both as a youth team player and coach at various representative levels. Hayes emphasizes, "India possesses immense football potential. IKF's platform is precisely what the country needs to effectively bridge the gap between grassroots talent and global football academies."

Chris McGarth, fellow Co-Director of ProSoccerGlobal and a Licensed Football Intermediary, with more than 12 years of experience managing player transfers across the UK and Europe, highlights the importance of structured exposure. "Too many talented players are lost due to a lack of proper guidance," states McGarth. "Through IKF, we ensure players find the right pathways to excel globally."

Massimo Valenziano, a UEFA A Licensed Coach and the founder of MV8 Madrid International Football Academy, has over 15 years of rich coaching experience in elite clubs across Europe, including Italy, Spain, Russia, Ireland, and Portugal. Valenziano remarks, "Our mission at IKF is to nurture and elevate India's football talent by providing rigorous European-standard training. Players attending this workshop will gain invaluable insights and practical experience to propel their careers forward."

Addressing a significant challenge, these workshops resolve the common issue faced by many Indian players who pursue football careers abroad but often find themselves misaligned with opportunities. IKF ensures proper guidance and support, helping talented players align their ambitions with suitable international academy placements. Furthermore, exceptional talents attending these workshops stand a chance to secure scholarships from IKF's extensive network of international academies and club partners, details of which are accessible on IKF's official portal.

Dedicated to maintaining transparency and ethical standards, IKF operates strictly as a non-profit. A minimal participation fee collected during the workshops is solely for managing logistical and operational costs, facilitated by IKF's digital partner, MyFirstKick (MFK).

Founder of India Khelo Football, Phani Bhushan, asserts, "These workshops are more than just football camps; they are transformative experiences designed to craft sustainable career paths. Our ultimate aim is turning India's raw footballing potential into global success stories."

Having successfully conducted nationwide scouting trials across urban, rural, and tribal communities, IKF has established itself as a trusted entity in Indian football circles. Additionally, its pioneering initiatives like India's first standardized scouting certification and the innovative Career 360 program highlight IKF's dedication towards supporting varied football-related career avenues such as coaching, sports analytics, and management.

IKF's International Workshops reinforce the platform's mission encapsulated in their motto: "Aap Khelo Mauka Hum Denge" ("You pursue your passion; we'll take care of the rest"). With such initiatives, IKF continues progressing towards its ambitious goal of seeing Indian players scouted through its programs proudly represent India in the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

Discover more and register at India Khelo Football Workshops.

