New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has launched the portal launch of the application process under the Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India (SPMEPCI).

The scheme was notified vide notification dated 15th March 2024, and the detailed Scheme Guidelines were subsequently issued through Notification No. S.O. 2450(E) dated June 2 current year, as per a statement by Ministry of Heavy Industries.

Both the Notification and the Guidelines are available on the Ministry's official website.

In this context, Applications are invited from eligible applicants under the scheme and applicants can apply through the application module at spmepci.heavyindustries.gov.in.

According to the Ministry the application portal would be open for applications from 24th June 2025 10.30 a.m. and will remain open until 21st October 2025 till 6:00 p.m.

The Centre has approved a forward-looking scheme to promote the domestic manufacture of passenger cars, with a special focus on electric vehicles (EVs).

It is designed to firmly establish India as a premier global destination for automotive manufacturing and innovation.

During the launch of the portal, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy said: "Guided by the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, this initiative marks a defining moment in India's journey towards clean, self-reliant, and future-ready mobility. The launch of this portal under the SPMEPCI scheme opens new avenues for global electric vehicle manufacturers to invest in India's rapidly evolving automotive landscape.""This scheme not only supports our national commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2070, but also reinforces our resolve to build a sustainable, innovation-driven economy.It strengthens the pillars of 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', and positions India as a trusted global hub for next-generation automotive manufacturing and technology leadership."

The scheme is expected to attract investments from global EV manufacturers and promote India as a manufacturing destination for e-vehicles.

The Scheme will also help put India on the global map for manufacturing of EVs, generate employment and achieve the goal of "Make in India", the Ministry's statement added.

the approved applicants will be allowed to import Completely Built-in Units (CBUs) of e-4W with a minimum CIF value of USD 35,000 at reduced customs duty of 15 per cent for a period of 5 years from the Application Approval Date to encourage the global manufacturers to invest under the Scheme.

Approved applicants would be required to make minimum investment of Rs 4,150 crores in line with the provisions of the scheme.

The scheme is strategically crafted to position India as a global hub for electric vehicle manufacturing.

With a minimum investment threshold of Rs 4,150 crore, it provides an enabling policy environment for leading global and domestic players to establish long-term manufacturing footprints in the country.

Through calibrated customs duty concessions and clearly defined domestic value addition (DVA) milestones, the scheme strikes a balance between introducing cutting-edge EV technologies and nurturing indigenous capabilities.

By mandating domestic value addition targets, the scheme will further boost the 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives, while empowering both global and domestic companies to become active partners in India's green mobility revolution, the statement added. (ANI)

