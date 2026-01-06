New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): The year 2024-25 marked a defining phase for India's telecommunications and broadcasting sectors, backed by rapid technological progress, regulatory reforms, and expanding digital inclusion.

According to the Annual Report of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for 2024-25, India continued to consolidate its position as the world's second-largest telecom market, with the overall subscriber base rising to 1,200.80 million by the end of March 2025.

Also Read | Intimacy, Tradition and Kama Sutra: Why Are Seema Anand and Shubhankar Mishra Podcast Videos Going Viral.

Internet subscribers reached 969.10 million, while broadband users climbed to 944.12 million, reflecting sustained demand for high-speed connectivity across urban and rural India.

Tele-density stood at 85.04 per cent, reflecting the near-universal reach of telecom services nationwide.

Also Read | Viral Singing Sensation Ranu Mondal Seen Begging on the Streets, Suffering from Alzheimer's Disease; Singer Hums Her Original Himesh Reshammiya Song ‘Teri Meri Kahaani’ (Watch Videos).

A landmark development during the year was the accelerated rollout of 5G networks. India's was among the fastest 5G network rollouts.

By February 2025, 5G services were available in nearly all districts, supported by over 4.69 lakh Base Transceiver Stations and serving around 25 crore users. 5G service was launched in India on October 1, 2022 and is currently available in 99.6 per cent of the country's districts.

This rapid deployment is enabling advanced applications across healthcare, education, manufacturing, logistics, and innovative infrastructure, while also laying the groundwork for future technologies such as AI, IoT, and Industry 4.0.

"One of the most remarkable developments in 2024-25 was the rapid rollout of 5G services. This infrastructure milestone enabled high-speed connectivity and industrial automation across sectors like healthcare, education, logistics, and manufacturing. The evolution of 5G mobile technology signals a promising future for the telecom sector," the report read.

From a regulatory perspective, the Telecommunications Act, 2023, shaped the sector's evolution in 2024-25. TRAI issued key recommendations on service authorisation frameworks, spectrum sharing and leasing, terahertz spectrum usage, and network authorisations, aimed at simplifying licensing, optimising spectrum utilisation, and encouraging innovation.

Measures to curb spam calls and fraudulent messaging, along with strengthened consumer protection regulations, further enhanced trust in digital communications, according to TRAI's annual report.

TRAI's annual report also highlights a shift toward technology-neutral, light-touch regulation, fostering investment while maintaining fair competition. The emphasis on infrastructure sharing, right-of-way reforms, and fibre expansion significantly improved network quality and coverage, especially in underserved regions.

Further, the broadcasting and cable TV sector also witnessed steady progress in 2024-25.

India's Media and Entertainment (M&E) industry reached USD 2.5 trillion in 2024, contributing 0.73 per cent to GDP, with projections indicating continued growth in the coming years, the TRAI report said, citing industry data. Television broadcasting remained a major driver, supported by approximately 918 private satellite TV channels, 845 Multi System Operators, and 56.92 million active pay DTH subscribers.

TRAI played a central role in steering the sector through consultations and recommendations on the National Broadcasting Policy 2024, digital radio broadcasting, ground-based broadcasters, and FM radio spectrum pricing. The radio segment demonstrated resilience, with 388 private FM stations operational and advertising revenues recovering close to pre-pandemic levels. Community radio also expanded, strengthening grassroots communication and local content dissemination.

Overall, with rising data consumption, widespread 5G adoption, and forward-looking regulatory initiatives, the sector is expected to support inclusive growth, innovation, and global competitiveness in the years ahead.

The TRAI annual report for 2024-25 was laid on the Table of Lok Sabha on December 17, 2025 and in Rajya Sabha on December 18, 2025.

The Annual Report of TRAI details the policies and programmes, review of General environment in the telecom sector and broadcasting sector, among others. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)