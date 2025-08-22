PNN

New Delhi [India], August 22: After a gap of five years, India has decided to officially reopen its e-visa facility for Chinese nationals. The move, effective 24 July 2025, was announced by the Indian Embassy in Beijing. This ends a long pause caused by border tensions triggered by the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes and COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and signals a possible thaw in bilateral relations. This reopening ushers in a new chapter in cultural exchange and economic collaborations between the two neighbouring giants. This change follows years of low tourist traffic between the two countries due to the political tension. For tour operators, heritage hotels, and spiritual hubs, this decision helps in reintroducing India to a curious audience that has been absent from the tourism chart of the country since 2020.

What Has Changed?The resumption of tourist visas is far more than a bureaucratic adjustment. It marks the conscious efforts towards diplomatic normalisation. This move is preceded by a series of high-level engagements, including agreements to restore direct flights in 2025 and a collaborative mechanism for border de-escalation. Before 2020, Chinese tourists were one of the most visited tourist groups in India to explore the beauty of the neighboring country. Due to COVID-19 and the strain on India-China relations, Indian e-visa facilities for Chinese travellers were suspended in 2020. Although some categories of visas have gradually opened, the tourist e-visa remains closed. From 24 July 2025, Chinese travellers once again can apply for tourist e visas allowing them to visit for explore the cultural and heritage of India without complex paperwork.

Why Is This Important For Tourism?The Indian tourism sector is a well-grown industry due to the spiritual, historical and cultural heritage of India. But the travel industry in India took a major hit when Chinese arrivals fell from a peak of 3.4 lakh in 2019 to merely 30,000 in 2023 due to this suspension. With e-visas reopening again, tourism experts anticipate a substantial rebound and forecast an estimated arrival of about 2 lakh tourists by 2025-26. The resumption of both eVisas and pilgrimage routes signals a potent reconnection with the shared spiritual heritage of both countries. The most booked tour by the Chinese nationals is the classic India Golden Triangle Tour Packages. This tour features Delhi, Agra, and Jaipur which are among the most sought-after destinations to visit by first-time travellers. These destinations offer a mix of history, architecture, and culture, perfect for short-duration and high-impact tours. This tour offers them a structured itineraries that showcase world-famous sites like the Taj Mahal in Agra, the Red Fort and Qutub Minar in Delhi, Amer Fort and City Palace in Jaipur.

How Does It Help The Cultural and Economic Growth?India and China share centuries of cultural connection, particularly through Buddhism. Many Chinese visitors come to India for pilgrimage to spiritually rich destinations like Bodh Gaya, Sarnath, Nalanda, Kushinagar, and Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. Resuming e-visas will encourage more spiritual tourism, revive cultural exchange programs and strengthen people-to-people bonds, which can help to build trust between the two nations.

The return of Chinese tourists benefits local economies as well. Tourism growth spells welcome news for Indian hospitality, transportation, local artisans, and handicrafts. Districts around Delhi, Agra, Bodh Gaya and further along the Golden Triangle can expect surges in employment and revenues, particularly from curated small business offerings. When Chinese travellers visit India, they spend on hotels and home stays, restaurants and local food tours, shopping for handicrafts, textiles, and wellness experiences. Travel companies that specialise in cultural and heritage travel can now create Mandarin-friendly packages, offer translation support, and provide customised itineraries for this market.

Beyond economics, tourism acts as a bridge to cultural diplomacy. With Chinese tourists exploring India's spiritual, historical, and cultural tapestry, mutual understanding deepens. This helps in dissolving mistrust and reinforcing soft power between both nations.

Who Benefits The Most?With the E visa reopening for Chinese, here are those who benefit the most:

- Tour Operators: Travel agencies gain a chance to re-enter a market that values guided tours and curated experiences. They offer themed itineraries from the Golden Triangle Tour to an extended Rajasthan and the Buddhist Circuit that appeals to Chinese travellers.

- Hospitality Industry: With increased tourist arrivals, hotels, guesthouses, resorts, and restaurants in major tourist hubs will see increased bookings, especially during peak seasons like October to March.

- Local Businesses: Artisans, street food vendors, and souvenir markets in Delhi, Agra, Jaipur, Varanasi and Bodh Gaya will experience more footfall.

- Retail and Services: The reopening of visa policies has also helped retail businesses, transportation services, and other service-oriented businesses in popular tourist destinations with increased tourists and demand.

- Event and Entertainment Venues: Chinese tourists love to attend Indian festivals and cultural events that instantly increase the attendance of both domestic and international visitors at entertainment venues for fun and engagement.

Reacting to the announcement, Raj Kumar, CEO of Memorable India Journey Pvt Ltd., called the decision a timely and positive step for both tourism and cultural exchange. Chinese travellers have always shown great interest in India's heritage from the Taj Mahal to Bodh Gaya. The reopening of e-visas removes a big barrier and will help us reconnect with this important market.

Raj Kumar said, "We are ready with updated India Golden Triangle Tour Packages and customised itineraries that cater to Chinese preferences, complete with Mandarin-speaking guides, local food experiences, and curated shopping stalls. This is a win-win opportunity for tourism and building lasting friendships between our countries."

Raj Kumar also noted that the company is investing in a digital booking system and cross-cultural training for staff to ensure a seamless experience for incoming Chinese guests.

What Has Changed In The Visa Process For Chinese Nationals?Now, the Indian E Visa process has been simplified for Chinese nationals to promote inbound travel:

- Chinese citizens can apply for the visa online at the Indian Embassy's official portal.

- You can get your appointment booked at the visa centres in Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou.

- Submit your documents in person for biometric verification and wait for visa approval.

The Road AheadIndia's reopening of e-visa access to Chinese tourists marks a meaningful step toward diplomatic renewal, tourism revival and economic resurgence. As this helps in boosting India's inbound tourism revenue, strengthening cultural links with China, and also promotes Indian heritage to a global audience. For travellers, it is a chance to rediscover India's spiritual and cultural crossroads, while for the businesses from heritage hotels and travel agencies, it is a golden opportunity to re-engage a valuable segment through innovative experiences and meet the expectations of a highly-spending, experience-driven market. According to reports, this could be the beginning of a renewed era in travel, culture, and cooperation rooted in mutual heritage.

