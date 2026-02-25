PNN

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 25: Annapurna Finance Private Limited has secured a USD 100 million through syndicated multi-currency term loan facility, along with a USD 50 million greenshoe option. The facility, denominated in USD and JPY, marks a significant step in enhancing Annapurna Finance's access to new currencies and international lenders, the facility structured as a social loan underscores the organisation's continued commitment to inclusive and responsible finance. Standard Chartered Bank acted as the Sole Mandated Lead Arranger, Underwriter, and Bookrunner, successfully leading the transaction with deep expertise and execution capability.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Govt Employee Unions Seek INR 54,000 Minimum Pay, 7% Annual Increment in Key Draft Meeting.

Commenting on the transaction, Mr Dibyajyoti Pattanaik, Director Annapurna Finacne Private Limited said, "This transaction is more than fundraising--it's a defining milestone for our institution. In a challenging global and liquidity environment, its size and timing reflect strong confidence in Annapurna's model and governance. Diversified, long-term global capital strengthens our balance sheet and reinforces our commitment to sustainable financial inclusion, women empowerment and climate resilience in India."

This transaction builds on the company's USD 109.5 million syndicated loan facility concluded last year, also led by Standard Chartered Bank, and reflects sustained market confidence in Annapurna Finance's business model, governance framework, and execution strength.

Also Read | Jatinder Mehra Dies: Steel Industry Veteran Passes Away; Industry Mourns Demise.

Annapurna Finance Private Limited (AFPL) is one of India's leading non-banking financial companies and ranks as the fourth-largest NBFC-MFI in the country, anchored in a strong customer-centric and responsible lending framework, Annapurna combines a wide on-ground distribution network with technology-enabled processes to enhance access, efficiency, and transparency. The institution remains committed to advancing sustainable financial inclusion by expanding formal credit access, strengthening household resilience, and supporting micro-entrepreneurship across its operational footprint.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)