New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): India is set to host the 44th edition of the coveted annual ISO COPOLCO plenary from Tuesday to Friday here in New Delhi.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who holds Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, will inaugurate the event.

Chair of the meeting Sadie Dainton, ISO General Secretary Serjio Mujica and other higher officials of ISO will also attend the event, an official release said Monday.

ISO COPOLCO, or the Committee on Consumer Policy, is a committee of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) responsible for promoting consumer interests in the standardization process and for ensuring that standards are developed with the needs of consumers in mind.

Apart from other distinct activities targeting enhanced consumer engagement in the standardization process, the mega event that is being organized by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the national standards body of India will also feature dialogue sessions and workshops on related themes.

The four-day event will mark the distinguished presence of leaders from government and business sectors and an international delegation of eminent global stakeholders.

"With a people-centric approach and themes such as 'Challenges and Good Practices for Consumer Engagement', 'Empowering Consumers for a Sustainable Future' and 'Consumer Protection and Legal Frameworks' this year's plenary is particularly important for India and the international community," the release said.

The conference will also feature workshops and addresses by several high-level speakers, including ministers and persons of eminence worldwide. Concluding on Friday, the event will also feature panel discussions on matters pertaining to consumer engagement.

The International Standards Organisation (ISO), an international body with 168 countries as members, develops standards for the world impacting a diverse range of business and social sectors. Through their consumer committee on standards development (COPOLCO), ISO involves the wider public in the process of standardization.

India has since long been actively involved in matters of international standardization and was one of the founding members of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). (ANI)

