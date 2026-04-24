New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): The Ministry of Rural Development has finalised the calendar of SARAS Aajeevika Melas at the national level for FY 2026-27, aimed at promoting rural livelihoods, women entrepreneurship and traditional crafts across the country.

According to the ministry, three major SARAS events will be organised in the National Capital Region during the period. The SARAS Aajeevika Mela 2026 will be held at Leisure Valley Park, Gurugram, from October 22 to November 6, 2026, followed by the SARAS Food Festival 2026 at Sunder Nursery in New Delhi from November 21 to December 8, 2026.

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The SARAS Aajeevika Mela 2027 will be organised at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi from February 1 to February 28, 2027.

SARAS Aajeevika Melas are flagship events under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), providing a platform for self-help groups and artisans from across the country.

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The ministry said the Melas enable rural women entrepreneurs to directly connect with urban consumers, helping enhance income opportunities and visiblity for their products.

Participants from states and Union Territories are expected to showcase a range of products, including handlooms, handicrafts, natural and organic goods, and regional cuisines.

The initiative aims to strengthen the rural economy by providing direct market access, promoting 'Vocal for Local' and Atmanirbhar Bharat and supporting capacity building in packaging, branding and marketing.

The Melas will also showcase cultural diversity through traditional art forms, food and performances, contributing to inclusive growth and preservation of indigenous crafts. The 2026-27 calendar reflects the Government's continued commitment to expanding market-led livelihood opportunities for rural communities and empowering women-led enterprises, the ministry noted. (ANI)

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