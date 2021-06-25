Strong pent up travel demand is accompanied by uncertainty as a key concern.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI): A significant 69 per cent respondents have indicated keen interest to travel in 2021 post ease in restrictions, according to Third Holiday Readiness Report released by Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel.

Of these, 18 per cent are ready to travel immediately post unlock and 51 per cent within three to six months.

Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel surveyed over 4,000 customers across India's tier one, two and three cities in a recent survey to identify emerging consumer behaviours and trends that will drive travel preferences in the Covid era.

A total of 70 per cent respondents ranked health and safety as a key consideration. Re-sanitation of rooms was selected by 52 per cent respondents as a key requirement.

Fully vaccinated hotel staff and drivers was a need highlighted by 48 per cent and 34 per cent respondents respectively. Nearly 66 per cent of respondents were willing to increase spends to ensure higher levels of health and safety on their holiday.

The report showed demand for both domestic (54 per cent) and international (46 per cent) destinations. Within India, Kashmir, Leh-Ladakh, Himachal, Andamans, Goa and Kerala were preferred.

Among international destinations, Dubai-Abu Dhabi, Maldives, Mauritius, Thailand and Europe emerged as hotspots.

Nearly 35 per cent of respondents chose holidays between three to five days, 52 per cent for six to 12 days and 13 per cent for over 12 days.

The report said 62 per cent respondents preferred to travel with family or friends, 20 per cent as couples or solo, and 18 per cent in a vaccinated group. (ANI)

