NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 16: Indian software engineers are saving more than a full workday each week by using AI tools for coding, 10 hours per week on average, outpacing their global peers by nearly three hours. This finding comes from BairesDev's Dev Barometer Q3 2025, a quarterly survey that captures how senior software developers and project managers worldwide are adapting to emerging technologies.

Also Read | 'This Project Will Establish Visakhapatnam as an AI, Connectivity Hub': PM Narendra Modi Hails Google's USD 15 Billion Investment in Andhra Pradesh.

This first edition features insights from 1,129 senior developers and 50 project managers across 63 countries and 100+ industries, including 143 participants from India.

Indian Developers Race Ahead on AI Adoption and Upskilling

Also Read | Infosys Q2 FY26 Results: IT Giant Posts 13% Higher Net Profit at INR 7,364 Crore Compared to Last Year, Announces INR 23 Dividend.

* Indian developers using AI tools for coding save 10 hours per week, reclaiming over a full workday per week, 2.7 hours above the global average.* 72% of Indian developers worry about falling behind on AI skills.* On average, they are spending 5 hours per week on AI upskilling, 1 hour above the global average.* YouTube tutorials (56%) and on-the-job learning (56%) are the most popular ways for Indian developers to learn AI.

"Developers are embracing AI. They're boosting productivity, learning faster, and discovering greater purpose as they shift to high-value problem-solving. However, the survey also reveals a critical gap: while developers race ahead, many companies are lagging behind. It is time for businesses to invest in upskilling and AI integration to avoid being left out of the next wave of innovation," said Nacho De Marco, CEO and Co-Founder of BairesDev. "The Dev Barometer gives us an unfiltered look at how tech professionals are shaping and perceiving the evolving tech landscape. We hope these real-time insights will help businesses navigate this shift with confidence."

Informal Learning Drives AI Skill Growth

Most Indian developers are taking a self-driven route to stay ahead. Only 14% participate in formal training or certification, while 11% join vendor-led bootcamps. Nearly half (48%) aim to upskill in AI and machine learning in the next quarter, more than twice the share prioritizing DevOps and Cloud (22%).

AI Improves Code Quality and Job Satisfaction

* 43% of Indian developers say over a quarter of their code is now written with AI assistance.* 92% agree AI tools have improved their work, mainly by enabling faster coding (67%), better code quality (43%), and higher productivity (38%).* 81% say AI makes their work more fulfilling.* 88% believe AI is unlocking new career paths through automation, faster progression, and new AI-agent-based workflows.

Businesses Still Catching Up

Despite high individual adoption, enterprise integration remains limited. Globally, according to project managers:

* 64% of AI projects are still in exploratory phases.* Only 3% have AI fully integrated into delivery pipelines.* Data privacy (62%), unclear client policies (52%), and legacy systems (50%) are the top barriers to wider AI adoption cited by Indian developers.* Globally, project managers also cite unclear ROI (38%) and resource constraints (36%).

Access the full report here or contact press@bairesdev.com

The survey was conducted in July 2025 among 1,129 developers, 56% of whom had 8+ years of experience, and 50 project managers working across 125 projects. India was the country with the second-highest participation in the Dev Barometer survey, with 143 developer respondents.

BairesDev is an award-winning nearshore software development company trusted by 500+ clients, including Google, Pinterest, Adobe, J&J, and more. Access 4,000 senior software engineers, experienced in 100+ technologies and programming languages. Choose from three flexible engagement models: staff augmentation, software development teams, and end-to-end software outsourcing.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)