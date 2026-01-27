New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair an all-party meeting on Tuesday ahead of the Budget session, which begins on January 28 and runs until April 2.

The Defence Minister and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju have arrived at the Parliament complex.

The meeting will be held in the main Committee Room of Parliament and will set the agenda for the Budget session.

The Budget Session will commence on January 28 and continue till April 2, with one break. The first phase is scheduled from January 28 to February 13, while the second phase will run from March 9 to April 2.

The Budget Session will feature 30 sittings, with the Union Budget 2026-27 being presented on February 1.

President Droupadi Murmu will formally open the session, addressing members of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The all-party meeting is set to discuss the agenda for the session to ensure a smooth proceeding.

In the last two sessions, including the monsoon and winter sessions in 2025, the Opposition parties have sought to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, which is underway across the country.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the strategy group of the Congress Parliamentary Party will be held today at the residence of the CPP chairperson, Sonia Gandhi, to discuss the strategy for the upcoming budget session. (ANI)

