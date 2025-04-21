NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 21: In a significant step toward enhancing global culinary collaboration and expanding protein diversity in India, the Indian Federation of Culinary Associations (IFCA) and Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly promote Australian lamb among Indian culinary professionals and the broader food service industry.

The MoU was signed with the shared vision of supporting culinary excellence, introducing chefs to premium international ingredients, and increasing awareness of high-quality protein options available to Indian consumers. This collaboration will see both organizations work closely to strengthen the presence of Australian lamb in India by facilitating knowledge exchange, chef-led advocacy initiatives and much more.

Australian lamb, renowned globally for its clean, green, and sustainable production practices, is ideally suited for India's dynamic and evolving food landscape. From fine dining establishments to modern casual formats, the demand for versatile, lean, and premium-quality meats continues to grow--and this partnership aims to respond to that shift with targeted outreach to culinary professionals across the country.

Dr. Monica Kennedy, Minister Commerce and Head of Australian Trade and Investment Commission, South East Asia stated, "Australian Lamb has firmly established itself as a premium choice in the Indian market. Its 0% duty status, consistent supply across India, and the diverse range of 14+ cuts, make it an exceptional offering for consumers and chefs alike. We ensure the availability of the finest quality lamb across India, making it the preferred option for discerning customers."

"This partnership is rooted in a shared belief in culinary excellence and a commitment to delivering the finest quality ingredients to India's professional kitchens," said Chef Vijaya Baskaran, General Secretary, IFCA. "Australian lamb offers remarkable versatility--from biryanis and kebabs to grilled and contemporary presentations--and we believe this initiative will ignite creativity in kitchens across the country."

Speaking on the occasion, Chef Manjit Gill, President of IFCA, added, "As chefs, we have a responsibility to embrace quality, sustainability, and global inspiration. This collaboration with MLA reflects our mission to open new frontiers in the culinary arts by introducing Indian chefs to premium global ingredients like Australian lamb. We look forward to building a deeper appreciation for diverse proteins while preserving the ethos of Indian culinary traditions."

The MoU reflects MLA's global vision of connecting Australia's red meat industry with leading culinary ecosystems around the world, and India is a natural and promising partner in that journey.

"India represents a dynamic and exciting market for premium meat products, with a growing appetite for innovation in both traditional and modern cuisines," said Valeska, Regional Manager- South East Asia, MLA. "By partnering with IFCA, we are not only showcasing Australian lamb, but also celebrating culinary diversity and the spirit of collaboration between our two nations."

Murray Spence, Trade and Investment Commissioner - South Asia, Austrade, stated, "This partnership exemplifies the growing depth of agri-food cooperation between Australia and India. Through initiatives like this, we are not only fostering stronger business and trade ties but also creating cultural bridges through food."

Through this collaboration, IFCA and MLA aim to build a deeper understanding of premium red meat usage, nutrition, and sustainability, while inspiring a new generation of chefs to explore global ingredients and raise the bar for culinary creativity in India. The MoU sets the tone for long-term engagement that will benefit chefs, food professionals, and ultimately, Indian diners who are increasingly seeking diverse and high-quality dining experiences.

