New Delhi [India], February 27: A high-level delegation of 23 French companies travelled to India last week as part of the official launch of the India-France Year of Innovation 2026, inaugurated jointly in Mumbai by French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The launch ceremony, held at the Gateway of India, marked a new chapter in the bilateral strategic partnership. An Official Business Delegation of 23 innovative French companies Visited India for the Launch of the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 and for the India AI Impact Summit & Expo.

This landmark initiative, announced during President Macron's fourth official visit to India marked a major milestone placing innovation - technological, industrial, social, environmental, cultural, and artistic at the heart of bilateral cooperation. The Year of Innovation focuses on four priority pillars: Aerospace, Health, Well-being & Food, Sustainable Development & Energy Transition, and Cultural and Creative Industries.

A Week of Strategic Engagement for the French Delegation

Led by Business France, the Official Business French delegation met with key public, private, and academic stakeholders accross Mumbai and New Delhi. The delegation's program included participation in the inauguration of India-France Year of Innovation with high-level business meetings, sector oriented workshops, and engagement opportunities designed to accelerate industrial partnerships, joint R&D, and technology collaboration between the two nations.

Moreover, the delegation travelled to AIIMS (All India Institute Of Medical Science) New Delhi to participate in RUSH, a major academic and scientific forum dedicated to advancing Franco-Indian cooperation in health and science. In the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron, French companies accompanied by Business France joined Indian researchers, institutions, and health innovators for a milestone day, highlighting the growing synergy between the two nations in medical research, hospital innovation, and AI-driven healthcare solutions.

Their visit in India also occurred in parallel with the India AI Impact Summit & Expo 2026, where France inaugurated the largest international pavilion of the entire exhibition, 436 m² showcasing France's commitment to sovereign, ethical, and high-performance AI cooperation with India.

Delegation Members

The 23 participating French companies represent a diverse cross-section of the country's innovation ecosystem, spanning aerospace, space tech, deeptech, AI, cybersecurity, industry, health, sustainability, and digital solutions.

Transvalor, Lyra, Infinite Orbits, Aldoria, Eutelsat, Akylya, TechNature, Equinix, Apave, Arbote, Wiremind, Pantero Mobility, Exotrail, Casse de la Source, Archimed, Boyer, CarbonFarm, Exail Aerospace, Metroscope, General Purpose AI Policy Lab, CCI Ile de La Reunion, Cailabs, and Choose Paris Region.

A Strengthened Roadmap for Indo -French Collaboration

The India-France Year of Innovation 2026 builds on the Horizon 2047 roadmap and reinforces the two nations' shared ambition to foster technological sovereignty, industrial partnerships, and long-term innovation development. The launch ceremony also reiterated both governments' commitment to advancing a deep, stable, and forward-looking partnership grounded in trust, strategic alignment, and common values.

About Business France

Business France is the public agency supporting the international development of the French economy. It assists companies in expanding abroad, promotes exports, attracts foreign investment to France, and develops the V.I.E programme connecting companies with young talent for international assignments.

With more than 1,400 employees in France and 53 countries, Business France helped generate EUR1.8 billion in additional export revenue for French SMEs in 2024, creating or planning over 31,010 jobs. The agency supported 66% of 1,688 foreign investment decisions in 2024, representing 69% of the 37,787 jobs projected to be created or maintained within three years.

