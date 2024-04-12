Indian Institute of Commerce Lakshya expands its national portfolio with new branch in Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 12: Indian Institute of Commerce Lakshya, the leading commerce educational institute, opened its 10th branch in Nukleus Coworking Space in New Delhi, Delhi, commencing operations on February 12, 2024.

With its new branch in Delhi, IIC Lakshya aims to provide commerce professional courses for both students and professionals, including ACCA, CA, and CMA USA, designed to equip learners with the necessary skills and knowledge to equip themselves in the field of commerce.

The classes are conducted online, with a hybrid model incorporating live mentor support with personalized assistance and guidance.

"We are on a journey to bring commerce education to every corner of the country to make it accessible and efficient for every aspirant," said Orwell Lionel, Founder and Managing Director, IIC Lakshya.

The Indian Institute of Commerce Lakshya, has announced admissions for the pre-result batch starting on April 22, 2024.

Indian Institute of Commerce Lakshya is a pioneering institution dedicated to transforming the commerce sector. With over 14 years of experience, IIC Lakshya has developed innovative learning solutions for commerce courses such as CA, ACCA, CMA USA, CMA India and CS. Focusing on excellence, a personalized learning experience is offered to students, guided by a team of expert faculties. During an era when commerce learning was severely overlooked, Lakshya entered the scene with the power to inform and motivate people about the untapped potential that the profession holds. IIC Lakshya has produced over 1000 international and national ranks with over 75000 successful alumni. For more information,

www.lakshyacommerce.com

Address: Nukleus Coworking Space in Delhi - Connaught Place, Regal Building

Regal Building, 69, Connaught Cir, Hanuman Road Area, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001

