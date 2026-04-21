New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Indian markets opened in the green as benchmark indices started the day on a positive note amid a mix of global geopolitical uncertainties. The BSE SENSEX stood at 78,732.45 points, up by 212.15 points or 0.27 per cent, while the NSE NIFTY 50 opened at 24,374.55 points, gaining 9.70 points or 0.04 per cent at 9:15 am.

While the domestic market showed initial resilience, global cues remained mixed earlier in the day. The US markets exhibited different trends, with Dow Jones Futures trading up by 0.11 per cent at 49,496.22, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq registered minor declines.

Also Read | 'Dhurandhar 2' Box Office Collection Day 33: Ranveer Singh Starrer Hits INR 1,758 Crore Worldwide As Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' Takes Over.

In the commodities segment, Brent crude traded at USD 95.03 per barrel, a decrease of 0.47 per cent, while gold prices fell to USD 4,794.70.

The caution in the opening trade is largely attributed to international developments, particularly the approaching end of the US-Iran ceasefire. Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, highlighted the sensitivity of the current market environment to these diplomatic uncertainties for investors.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex Nears 79,000 on Softer Crude, Easing Geopolitical Tensions.

"With the truce period nearing expiry, uncertainty has heightened around the next phase of negotiations and the outlook for further diplomatic engagement. Market participants remain focused on whether the ceasefire will be extended or if tensions could resurface, which may significantly influence near-term sentiment," Ponmudi R stated.

Geopolitical tensions also spill over into the commodities market, impacting safe-haven assets and oil prices. Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, observed that the gold prices face downward pressure as traders navigate conflicting signals from Washington and Tehran while watching the naval blockade.

"Gold prices edged lower as uncertainty surrounding the U.S.-Iran ceasefire and upcoming macro events kept sentiment cautious. Markets remained on edge over whether fresh peace talks would materialize before the ceasefire expires this week, with conflicting signals from both sides adding to volatility," Modi explained.

He highlighted that, "While U.S. President Trump confirmed that a delegation led by Vice President JD Vance would travel to Pakistan for negotiations, Iranian officials indicated talks were unlikely as long as the U.S. naval blockade remains in place, although reports suggested Tehran may still participate via regional mediators."

Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research at Kotak Securities, noted the underlying indecision in the market following a period of fluctuation. He pointed out that while certain sectors show strength, a definitive uptrend requires the indices to breach specific technical resistance levels.

"Benchmark indices witnessed a volatile trading session. After volatile activity, the Nifty closed 11 points higher, while the Sensex was up 27 points. Among sectors, buying was seen in key PSU banks, energy, and media stocks, while the capital markets index fell the most, falling 1.19%. Technically, after the intraday rally, the market witnessed some profit booking at higher levels. On the daily chart, it has formed a small candle, indicating confusion between bulls and bears," Chouhan said.

Chouhan noted that Nifty 50 is currently trading near the 24,300-24,400 zone, continuing its phase of consolidation after the recent recovery. The index is holding above key support levels, indicating underlying strength, although upside momentum remains capped in the 24,450-24,500 range, which continues to act as a strong resistance zone.

"From a technical perspective, a sustained breakout above 24,500 will be crucial to extend the upmove towards the 24,800-25,000 levels. On the downside, 24,300-24,250 (previous swing lows) serve as immediate support, followed by the 24,100-24,000 zone, which remains a key psychological and demand area," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)