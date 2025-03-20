VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 20: On March 8, 2025, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah was chief guest in a landmark event in Kodinar, Gir Somnath district, Gujarat, to lay the foundation stone for the revival and modernization of Kodinar, Talala & Valsad sugar mills. The event marked a significant step towards revitalizing the region's sugar industry through Indian Potash Limited (IPL), which is spearheading the project.

The revival initiative aims to benefit over 10,000 farmers by transforming these mills into ethanol-producing units. This move would not only enhance local agricultural productivity but also reduce India's petroleum imports by promoting ethanol as a biofuel. Shah emphasized that farmers, traditionally known as "annadaata" (food providers), would now become "urjadaata" (energy providers) by contributing to global biofuel production.

Indian Potash Limited, the State Cooperative Bank, the Gujarat government and the Union government have come together for the interest of farmers.

Indian Potash Limited, with 60% ownership by cooperative societies, plans to modernize the mills and integrate advanced facilities for biofuel production. The mills are expected to commence operations by November 1, 2025.

Indian Potash Limited: A Reliable Leader in Fertilizer Distribution and Diversification

Indian Potash Limited (IPL) is a prominent player in India's fertilizer industry, founded in 1955 as the Indian Potash Supply Agency. Over the years, it has evolved into a significant force in the market, primarily focusing on the import, handling, promotion, and marketing of potash fertilizers across India.

Indian Potash Limited, Under the leadership of Parvinder Singh Gahlaut, has seen immense growth and taken over projects of national importance.

IPL is headquartered in Chennai and is known for its extensive distribution network that covers over six lakh villages, ensuring a wide reach and timely availability of fertilizers to the farmers across the country.

IPL's key activities revolve around the distribution of a range of fertilizers, including Muriate of Potash (MOP), Dia-mmonium Phosphate (DAP), Urea, Sulphate of Potash, Mono-ammonium Phosphate, and Triple Super Phosphate (TSP).

Beyond fertilizers, IPL has diversified into other sectors such as sugar & distillery, dairy, cattle feed divisions and even trading in precious metals. This diversification reflects the company's strategic approach to expand its influence in the agricultural sector.

IPL's involvement in the revival of 3 sugar mills viz. Kodinar, Talala & Valsad of Gujarat, marks a significant step in its diversification strategy. The project aims to modernize and revival of these sugar mills under IPL's aegis, transforming them into ethanol-producing units.

"We are absolutely delighted to embark on this project, and with a healthy dose of confidence, we're certain that our capabilities will align perfectly with the broader aim of achieving green energy." says Parvinder Singh Gahlaut.

This initiative aligns with the government's vision to enhance agricultural productivity and reduce petroleum imports by promoting biofuels. IPL will leverage its existing infrastructure and expertise to integrate ethanol manufacturing facilities. This will involve upgrading the mills to produce ethanol from sugarcane, aligning with India's biofuel policy.

To boost sugarcane production, the organization has implemented several innovative measures. These include the introduction of high-yielding seed varieties, the deployment of mechanized sugarcane harvesting machines, and the use of drones for precision fertilizer application. Furthermore, the organization has adopted efficient drip irrigation systems to optimize water usage. Beyond this, it has established facilities for the production of ethanol and gas, further diversifying its operations.

By combining its expertise in agriculture with its diversified business model, IPL is poised to make a significant impact in the sugar industry through this revival project. The initiative not only supports local farmers but also contributes to India's broader goals of energy self-sufficiency and sustainable agriculture.

As Indian Potash Limited embarks on this new venture, it is expected to further enhance its role as a leader in India's agricultural sector, fostering growth and innovation in the region.

