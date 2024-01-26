New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Indian stock exchanges are closed Friday on the occasion of Republic Day, with normal trading activities to resume on Monday.

This year, India is commemorating its 75th Republic Day, marking the adoption of the constitution on January 26, 1950, and the attainment of sovereignty.

Meanwhile, over the past week, the benchmark indices - Sensex and Nifty - cumulatively were little changed with sharp volatility.

On Tuesday, the stock markets witnessed a bloodbath, with the Sensex falling over 1,000 points due to a host of reasons, including high valuations, foreign portfolio investors lately pulling out funds from India, and a mild profit booking.

The next scheduled stock market holidays are on March 8 and March 24 for Mahashivratri and Holi, respectively. (ANI)

