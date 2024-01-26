IND vs ENG 1st Test Free Live Streaming Online: India have started on the front foot in the first test versus England at Hyderabad, with the hosts looking for a victory. Led by the spinners and backed by the pacers, India bundled out England for 246 and things could have been worse for the visitors had it not been for a valiant effort by their skipper with the bat. Spin seems to be England’s Achilles heel as they failed to get going in terms of their scoring rate. But when the Indians came to bat, they batted with more control and ended the day at 119/1 with a scoring rate of above 5. The second day of this test will be all about England surviving the onslaught at the hands of the home team and trying to remain alive in the contest. India versus England 1st Test Day 2 will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Jio TV app from 9:30 am IST. Fan Wearing Virat Kohli Jersey Touches Rohit Sharma’s Feet After Invading Pitch During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Ben Stokes scored a half-century on the first day and the key to his fine performance was he played fearless cricket. The rest of the pack looked a bit subdued and often found the Indian spinners unplayable. The focus will be on their bowling though, with the likes of Tom Hartley and Mark Wood struggling. The duo will need to keep a lid on the Indian scoring rate and try and give their spinners a platform to claim wickets.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is looking good for a century in the first innings and he has a great chance to score a big ton. Shubman Gill, who has been inconsistent with his performances, has also looked settled out there. The home side have good attacking players to follow and look on course for a healthy lead in the first innings. Ripper! Axar Patel Dismisses Jonny Bairstow With Sensational Delivery During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024 (Watch Video).

When is India vs England, 1st Test 2024 Day 2 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The action in the India vs England 1st Test 2024 is set to resume on Day 2 on Friday, January 26. The IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad and the action will start at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England, 1st Test 2024 Day 2 Match?

Viacom18 Network has the official broadcast rights to the Indian cricket team's home matches. So, the India vs England five-match Test series 2024 will be telecast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels in India. For DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users DD Sports will provide IND vs ENG Test series 2024 live telecast. Joe Root Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar to Become Highest Run-Scorer in India-England Test Matches, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England, 1st Test 2024 Day 2 Match?

As Viacom18 holds the broadcast rights of India vs England Test series 2024, the live streaming of the IND vs ENG Test matches will be available on the JioCinema mobile app and website. Fans can enjoy free live streaming of IND vs ENG Test matches on the OTT platform.

