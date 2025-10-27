New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): IndianOil reports its highest-ever first-half sales volumes and a sharp rise in profit for April-September 2025, led by stronger refining margins and steady marketing, according to an IndianOil press release.

The company's standalone net profit for H1 FY2025-26 is Rs 13,299 crore, up from Rs 2,823 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations is Rs 4,21,600 crore, compared with Rs 4,11,138 crore in the same period last year. At the group level, revenue stands at Rs 4,28,297 crore and net profit is Rs 14,999 crore, higher than Rs 4,18,480 crore and Rs 3,274 crore, respectively, a year ago. The company says the improvement in profits is mainly due to higher refining and marketing margins.

Refining earnings show a clear lift. IndianOil's gross refining margin (GRM) for the half-year is USD 6.32 per barrel, versus USD 4.08 per barrel in H1 FY2024-25. On a normalized basis, after considering inventory gains or losses, the GRM is USD 7.89 per barrel, up from USD 2.97 per barrel last year.

Operationally, volumes grow across the system. Total sales volumes in H1 reached 50.590 million metric tonnes (MMT), compared with 48.213 MMT a year earlier. Domestic petroleum product sales rose 4 per cent to 42.589 MMT, while gas sales for the half-year increased to 3.525 MMT. Export sales moved up to 2.766 MMT, a 25 per cent rise year-on-year.

On refining, the half-year throughput touches 36.292 MMT, with 103 per cent capacity utilisation, up from 34.906 MMT. Pipelines carry 50.343 MMT, slightly higher than 49.796 MMT last year. The company also records its highest-ever quarterly gas sales of 1.840 MMT in Q2 of the current financial year.

Within product lines, petrochemicals show a 5 per cent rise in domestic sales to 1.544 MMT. High-speed diesel (HSD) institutional sales registered a strong 35.7 per cent jump over last year's H1, outpacing the industry's 12.8 per cent increase in that segment. The company says its overall domestic petroleum sales growth of 4.0 per cent is slightly higher than the industry's 3.9 per cent in the same period. (ANI)

