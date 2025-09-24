New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Indian travellers can now use Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in Qatar, with Qatar Duty Free outlets becoming the first merchant to go live, according to a release from NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL).

The development comes through a partnership between NIPL and Qatar National Bank (QNB), enabling UPI acceptance across Qatar via QR code-based transactions at point-of-sale terminals. The system is powered by NETSTARS' payment solution and is expected to ease transactions for Indian visitors, who are the second largest group of international tourists to Qatar.

The introduction of UPI in Qatar allows Indians to make real-time payments at tourist attractions and retail outlets, reducing the need for cash or currency exchange. The move will also support Qatar's retail and tourism sectors by boosting transaction volumes for merchants acquired by QNB.

Ritesh Shukla, MD & CEO of NIPL, said, "We aim to enhance the acceptance of UPI globally and create a truly interoperable global payment network. The partnership with QNB is a step towards this journey. It will help millions of Indian travellers make seamless, secure digital transactions and reduce their dependence on cash. As UPI makes its mark, we are focused on driving interoperability and making cross-border payment experiences hassle-free for users."

From Qatar's perspective, the introduction of UPI is being seen as a boost for its economy. Yousef Mahmoud Al-Neama, Group Chief Business Officer of QNB, said, "We are excited to introduce UPI in Qatar and proud to be at the forefront of innovating the payment landscape. This milestone not only enhances the convenience for Indian travelers but also brings significant benefits to the Qatari market by promoting cashless transactions, boosting retail and tourist sectors, and strengthening interoperability in the payments ecosystem. Importantly, it will also enable local merchants to thrive by attracting more customers and providing them with seamless digital payment options."

Qatar Duty Free, which operates outlets at Hamad International Airport, is the first merchant to offer UPI payments.

Thabet Musleh, Chief Retail & Hospitality Officer, Qatar Airways Group, said, "At Qatar Duty Free, we are committed to enhancing convenience and accessibility for travellers. As the first entity in Qatar to enable UPI as a payment option, we are proud to offer Indian travellers a seamless, secure, and cashless transaction experience at our outlets. This partnership with NPCI International and Qatar National Bank reflects our dedication to embracing innovative payment solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our diverse customer base. By integrating UPI, we aim to elevate the retail experience at Hamad International Airport, ensuring a smoother journey for millions of visitors."

Technology partner NETSTARS also highlighted the significance of the launch.

Tsuyoshi Ri, Representative Director and CEO of NETSTARS Co., Ltd., said, "We are honoured to be part of this strategic partnership and milestone, enabling UPI for the first time in Qatar together with NPCI International, Qatar Airways Group and Qatar National Bank. This aligns with our mission to expand seamless and secure payment experiences globally. We are proud to contribute to this launch in Qatar, which will empower local merchants in Qatar to accept digital payments conveniently and efficiently from millions of international travellers." (ANI)

